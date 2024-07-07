Short-handed Dream drop third straight game

Mitchell and Bonner each hit a 3-point in a 9-0 run that made it 17-11 with 2:20 left in the first quarter and the Sun led the rest of the way.

Allisha Gray hit a mid-range pull-up jumper that cut the Dream’s deficit to 24-20 midway through the second quarter, but Veronica Burton answered with a 3-pointer and Jones made a layup before Bonner hit again from behind the arc to give Connecticut a 12-point lead. The Sun led 34-24 at the half.

The Dream made 4 of 11 from the field and committed five turnovers while scoring just eight points in the second quarter before Connecticut scored 33 points — one fewer than its first-half total — on 9-of-11 shooting in the third quarter to open an 18-point lead going into the fourth.

Gray led the Dream with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Tina Charles added 13 points and Nia Coffey 11.

Atlanta (7-13), which beat the Sun 78-74 on June 28 to end a three-game skid, has lost seven of its last eight.

Connecticut (17-4) has won four of its last five games and is tied with the New York Liberty for the best record in the WNBA.

