Kennesaw State makes history with first trip to NCAA Tournament

The Kennesaw State men’s basketball team is going to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.
Terrell Burden hit a free throw with 0.7 seconds remaining to lift the Owls past Liberty 67-66 on Sunday in front of a school-record announced attendance of 3,805 to win the ASUN Tournament and earn their automatic invitation to the NCAA Tournament.
Supporters wearing gold and black were crammed into every possible space of the Convocation Center to witness Kennesaw State playing in its first conference title game in arguably the most important game in school history.
Despite having little experience with success in Division I basketball – the program went 1-28 in 2019-20 – the students and others turned the arena into a hostile environment Sunday.
The Owls will learn where they will go and who they will play on the March 12 NCAA selection show.
