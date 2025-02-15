Kennesaw State is edged by Sam Houston

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Lamar Wilkerson scored 25 points and Sam Houston held on to beat Kennesaw State 78-76 on Saturday.
Simeon Cottle led the way for the Owls (15-11, 7-6 Conference USA) with 21 points. Frankquon Sherman added 19 points for Kennesaw State. Adrian Wooley had 15 points.
Wilkerson added five rebounds for the Bearkats (10-16, 3-10). Cameron Huefner shot 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 11 of 15 from the free-throw line to add 22 points. Marcus Boykin went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points.
Boykin’s jump shot with 1:09 left in the second half gave Sam Houston the lead for good at 77-76. Wilkerson made the second of two free throws with three seconds left for a two-point lead.
Simeon Cottle missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Owls.
