Kennesaw State falls to Florida International

MIAMI — Adrian Wooley scored 20 for Kennesaw State but the Owls fell 76-61 to Florida International on Thursday night.
Kennesaw State (16-13, 8-8 Conference USA) also got 14 points from Simeon Cottle. Ricardo Wright finished with 10 points.
Dashon Gittens and Asim Jones each scored 15 points for Florida International.
Gittens shot 3 for 8 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (9-19, 3-12). Jones shot 3 of 5 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line. Jayden Brewer shot 3 of 7 from the field and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.
Florida International took the lead with 13 minutes remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it.
Ashton Williamson led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 34-24 at the break.
Florida International extended its lead to 45-33 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Jones scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.
Kennesaw State will visit Liberty on Sunday.
