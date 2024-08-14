Georgia State linebackers plan to throw a sack party in the coming season

Sounds like Abraham, the senior inside linebacker, and Swint, the senior outside linebacker, are harboring ill feelings toward the opposition. Coach Dell McGee likes to hear the aggressive tone, but knows it all depends on the situation.

“We’ve got to play to scheme, whatever that is,” Georgia State coach Dell McGee said. “So, whatever the scheme says, that’s what’s going to happen.”

Abraham and Swint are unquestionably two of the key returning pieces on the defense.

Abraham (6-foot-1, 231 pounds from Hartsville, South Carolina) had 84 tackles, second-best on the team, with 3.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two breakups. Swint (6-3, 242 from Carrollton) had 32 tackles, four sacks, eight tackles for loss, three hurries and one force fumble. Swint is healthy after offseason elbow surgery.

“Me and Swint might be looking at a product that might be worth something,” Abraham said.

McGee said their contributions go beyond simply numbers.

“Justin brings a wealth of experience and knowledge,” McGee said. “His leadership has been outstanding, and he’s not afraid to confront and demand the players do right, which is very important. We want to be a player-led football team, which he and Kevin provide.”

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Abraham and Swint, along with the other veterans, are working through the changes brought on by the new staff that arrived in the spring. And with the season opener only a couple of weeks away (8 p.m. Aug. 31 at Georgia Tech), the transformation seems to be going smoothly.

“At first it was pretty tough because change is always hard,” Abraham said. “But sometimes change is needed. Everybody needs a different view, a different perspective, and we see with different coaches they bring different things to the table and to help sharpen us like we weren’t sharpened in the past.”

Swint said, “I see changes in all areas – from an athletic standpoint, but more so building my character, being a great leader, being able to be led by guys like Abraham. Just being able to put my best foot forward every day.”

The defense and the philosophy there remains a work in progress.

“We have to figure out our identity, our physicality, our toughness,” defensive tackle Fuches Lewis II said. “It’s going to start on the trenches on both sides, the defense, the O-line, that’s where it starts. This year we’re definitely going to see a different type of mentality up front.”

Abraham said, “Toughness, but a very composed team and a very committed sharp and intelligent team.”