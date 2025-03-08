Georgia State can’t hold halftime lead, exits Sun Belt Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Dezayne Mingo scored 19 points and Obinna Anochili-Killen had a go-ahead three-point play with one second left to rally No. 5 seed Marshall to a 79-76 victory over eighth-seeded Georgia State on Friday night in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Jelani Hamilton led the Panthers (14-19) with 28 points and six rebounds. Zarigue Nutter finished with 19 points and three blocks.. Cesare Edwards contributed 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Thundering Herd (20-12) will play No. 4 seed Arkansas State in Saturday's quarterfinals with the winner advancing to play top-seeded South Alabama on Sunday.