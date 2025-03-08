Georgia State can’t hold halftime lead, exits Sun Belt Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Dezayne Mingo scored 19 points and Obinna Anochili-Killen had a go-ahead three-point play with one second left to rally No. 5 seed Marshall to a 79-76 victory over eighth-seeded Georgia State on Friday night in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
Jelani Hamilton led the Panthers (14-19) with 28 points and six rebounds. Zarigue Nutter finished with 19 points and three blocks.. Cesare Edwards contributed 15 points and nine rebounds.
The Thundering Herd (20-12) will play No. 4 seed Arkansas State in Saturday's quarterfinals with the winner advancing to play top-seeded South Alabama on Sunday.
Mingo also had eight assists and five rebounds for Marshall. Jalen Speer scored 18 points on 6-for-19 shooting with four 3-pointers. Anochili-Killen totaled 16 points — all in the second half — and four blocks.
Speer scored 13 points in the first half and Marshall went into the break trailing 39-34.
