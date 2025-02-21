Georgia Sports Hall of Fame to add 12 members Saturday

Georgia Tech basketball legend Dennis Scott, who saw his Tech jersey No. 4 retired in November, and three former Braves will headline a group of 12 inductees into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in ceremonies scheduled for Saturday at the Macon City Auditorium in Macon.

The class consists of three former Georgia Bulldogs athletes — gymnast Courtney Kupets Carter, football player Theron Sapp and tennis player and coach Jeff Wallace — and outfielder Marquis Grissom, pitcher Tim Hudson and pitching coach Leo Mazzone, formerly of the Braves. The group also includes former Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis, Hawks TV broadcaster Bob Rathbun, former boxer Vernon Forrest, golfer Bunky Henry and longtime high school baseball coach Terry Holder.

Henry, who played at Tech and was a pro golfer and a golf instructor, and Forrest are part of the Hall’s legends class for 2025. Henry died in 2018.