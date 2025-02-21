Georgia Sports Hall of Fame to add 12 members Saturday

Georgia Tech basketball legend Dennis Scott, who saw his Tech jersey No. 4 retired in November, and three former Braves will headline a group of 12 inductees into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in ceremonies scheduled for Saturday at the Macon City Auditorium in Macon.
The class consists of three former Georgia Bulldogs athletes — gymnast Courtney Kupets Carter, football player Theron Sapp and tennis player and coach Jeff Wallace — and outfielder Marquis Grissom, pitcher Tim Hudson and pitching coach Leo Mazzone, formerly of the Braves. The group also includes former Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis, Hawks TV broadcaster Bob Rathbun, former boxer Vernon Forrest, golfer Bunky Henry and longtime high school baseball coach Terry Holder.
Henry, who played at Tech and was a pro golfer and a golf instructor, and Forrest are part of the Hall’s legends class for 2025. Henry died in 2018.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Georgia Tech football updates spring roster
There are 30 new Yellow Jackets awaiting to take the field for third-year Tech coach Brent Key.
Georgia Tech point guard named ACC player of the week
He averaged 24 points, 6.5 assists and five rebounds last week, and played all but three seconds of a possible 85 minutes in leading Tech to two wins.
Featured
Credit: Fulton County government
Fulton judge jailed witness, sought family favors, watchdog says
Georgia's judicial watchdog agency says the Fulton County judge detained a 22-year-old woman during her parents’ divorce proceedings as a way to scold her for “daddy issues.”
Kemp threatens to back primary challenges against Republicans who oppose his litigation rewrite
An adviser to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp warned Republicans in the state Legislature to support Kemp's civil litigation overhaul or face the consequences.