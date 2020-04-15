Sports Daily: A bracket of Atlanta misery — and joy

So today, in honor of March Madness, we’re doing something a little different: I’ve assembled a bracket with two “regions.” One with eight of our most ignominious sports snafus, the other with eight of our most glorious moments.

They’ll face off with each other until we get to a final matchup — one that will determine the fate of Atlanta’s sporting soul.

And here’s the fun part: You get to vote.

MARCH SADNESS … OR GLADNESS?

Check that beauty out.

But before we begin, a few points.

The voting: You’re going to be voting on two matchups at a time — one from each side of the bracket. We’ll space them out a bit over the next week or two, to maximize opportunities.

The rules are simple: pick the one that makes you saddest … or gladdest.

The seeding: There are … a lot of things I could’ve included here. I could probably muster a full 68-team behemoth. But that’s obnoxious. So we made some choices, for maximum inclusion — and kept it to a (very rough) time frame of the last 30 or so years.

Sound good?

Let’s get it. Today you’re choosing between a couple of very competitive 4/5 matchups.

THE MISERY MATCHUP

Vick goes to prison vs. Dominique sent packing

Credit: AJC file photo/Ben Gray Credit: AJC file photo/Ben Gray

The No. 4 seed: Imagine your hometown NFL team has the most exciting quarterback in football. It just fired a head coach — but now it’s bringing in a quote-unquote offensive genius. On a 10-year contract, no less. Things are looking up!

Sike! Check your lease, pal — you live in Atlanta. And this is 2007.

The quarterback? That’s Michael Vick, who’s getting arrested on federal dogfighting charges. (Good thing you just traded backup Matt Schaub!)

And the coach? Bobby Petrino, who’s universally reviled even before he ditches Flowery Branch and quarterbacks like Joey Harrington in the middle of the season. To take a college job at ARKANSAS. Arkansas!

Credit: AJC file photo Credit: AJC file photo

The No. 5 seed: The Hawks have plenty of questionable history. But until very, very recently (looking at you, Dallas Mavericks) no one had quite matched the absurd trade they orchestrated in February 1994.

They sent Dominique Wilkins — the local legend, the former Georgia Bulldog, the Human freaking Highlight Film — to the Clippers. For Danny Manning.

The worst part: The Hawks were sitting atop the Eastern Conference at the time. And Wilkins was their leading scorer. As far as I can tell, it’s still the only time in NBA history a team like that has traded a player like that after the All-Star break. And for good reason!

At least Nique has a statue outside State Farm Arena now?

THE FOND MEMORY FACEOFF

Morten’s Minnesota miracle vs. Sid’s slide

Credit: AP file photo/Ed Reinke Credit: AP file photo/Ed Reinke

The No. 4 seed: Falcons-Vikings. Jan. 17, 1999. The NFC title game.

Minnesota — 15-1 in the regular season and heavily favored coming in — appears poised to pull away late. One more field goal makes it a 10-point game and Gary Anderson hasn’t missed all year.

But this time he does!

The Falcons get the ball back and tie it up with less than a minute to play. Then it’s overtime, baby — and Morten Andersen’s turn to try a field goal.

He nails it, and sweet mother of mercy: the Dirty Birds are Super Bowl bound.

(We won’t talk about what happened next.)

Credit: AJC file photo/Frank Niemeir Credit: AJC file photo/Frank Niemeir

The No. 5 seed: Let’s take a trip back to 1992.

Specifically the end of Game 7 of the 1992 NLCS. When Braves pinch hitter Francisco Cabrera lined a single past the Pirates shortstop and Sid “The World’s Slowest Human” Bream managed to beat Barry Bonds’ throw at home to score the winning run — and send Atlanta to another World Series.

Utter pandemonium. Chill-inducing, still.

As walk-offs go, you can’t beat it. In any sport. Ever. Period.

QUICK HITS

😲 Yes, it’s true: A decade after being traded, former Braves closer Craig Kimbrel is back — on a minor league deal. The 37-year-old will start the season at Triple-A Gwinnett and try to earn a spot in the big league bullpen. Pretty fun stuff!

🤔 Georgia football coach Kirby Smart explained why his team’s April 12 spring game won’t be on TV. He said he “still feel(s) good” about playing it, though.

😬 Georgia Tech men’s basketball did NOT perform like it hoped in last night’s NIT opener, falling 81-64 to Jacksonville State. Not a great way to end an otherwise hope-inducing season.

🧐 Ex-Jackets coach Josh Pastner, meanwhile, offered columnist Ken Sugiura some bracket tips — and former UGA hoops coach Tom Crean weighed in on the Bulldogs’ first tournament appearance in a decade.

ON TAP TONIGHT

📺 The Braves’ spring training game against the Yankees airs at 6:35 p.m. on Peachtree TV.

📺 NCAA Tournament wise, the men’s First Four — which gifted us the tourney’s first final-second win last night — continues with two more games. Mount St. Mary’s plays American at 6:40 p.m., with Xavier vs. Texas to follow at 9:10 p.m.

Both games are on truTV.

📺The women’s First Four tips off with Iowa vs. Princeton (7 p.m.) and Southern vs. UC San Diego (9 p.m.). Both air on ESPNU. (Check out the full women’s bracket here!)

Until next time.