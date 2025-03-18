Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Former Braves star Craig Kimbrel returning on minor-league deal

Braves closer Craig Kimbrel prepares to throw a pitch in 2013 in Atlanta. CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM

Credit: CURTIS COMPTON / AJC

Credit: CURTIS COMPTON / AJC

Braves closer Craig Kimbrel prepares to throw a pitch in 2013 in Atlanta. CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM
By AJC Sports
Updated 15 minutes ago

An old friend is back with the Braves, but he’ll have to earn his uniform.

The team has signed former closer Craig Kimbrel to a minor-league deal, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the AJC.

Kimbrel will begin his second stint with the Braves by suiting up for the Gwinnett Stripers in Triple-A.

Kimbrel has been an All-Star nine times in his career but is looking to extend his career at age 37. He pitched for the Orioles last season and went 7-5 with 23 saves and a 5.33 ERA.

He had 186 saves for the Braves in five seasons before he was traded to the Padres in 2015.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider (99) delivers in the first inning of baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, April 5, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Credit: AP

Braves' Spencer Strider sparkles in 1st spring start as he comes back from Tommy John surgery

Braves catcher Drake Baldwin making a strong case to start on opening day

The 23-year-old Baldwin has made an obvious impression thus far with his bat (he is 7-for-19 for .368 through Wednesday's spring games) and how he has handled pitchers.

Braves trade lefty reliever Angel Perdomo to Angels, adding extra clarity to bullpen picture

The Latest

Atlanta Braves pitcher Joe Jiménez prepares to throws some practice balls during the first of the Braves pitchers and catchers report to spring training at CoolToday Park, Wednesday, February 12, 2025, North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As sports gambling becomes more popular, Braves players hear about it from fans

Braves trade lefty reliever Angel Perdomo to Angels, adding extra clarity to bullpen picture

Here’s what Braves’ Spencer Strider took from dominant return to mound

Featured

New Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Barbara Rivera Holmes to be first Latina to hold statewide constitutional office

Barbara Rivera Holmes, who leads the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, will be the first Latina to hold a statewide constitutional office in Georgia.

Atlanta exempts Beltline, others from parts of tree ordinance to expedite projects

Proponents say the move would allow Atlanta to clear a backlog of projects, but environmentalists warn it could hamper its ability to maintain its trademark tree canopy.

‘Y’all took all our weed.’ 62 jailed in St. Patrick’s ruse on Ga. highway

Dozens were arrested in Georgia during the St. Patrick's Day weekend at an I-16 police checkpoint where motorists driving illegally or impaired are often fooled into stopping.