Former Braves star Craig Kimbrel returning on minor-league deal

An old friend is back with the Braves, but he’ll have to earn his uniform.
The team has signed former closer Craig Kimbrel to a minor-league deal, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the AJC.
Kimbrel will begin his second stint with the Braves by suiting up for the Gwinnett Stripers in Triple-A.
Kimbrel has been an All-Star nine times in his career but is looking to extend his career at age 37. He pitched for the Orioles last season and went 7-5 with 23 saves and a 5.33 ERA.
He had 186 saves for the Braves in five seasons before he was traded to the Padres in 2015.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Braves catcher Drake Baldwin making a strong case to start on opening day
The 23-year-old Baldwin has made an obvious impression thus far with his bat (he is 7-for-19 for .368 through Wednesday's spring games) and how he has handled pitchers.
Featured
Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Barbara Rivera Holmes to be first Latina to hold statewide constitutional office
Barbara Rivera Holmes, who leads the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, will be the first Latina to hold a statewide constitutional office in Georgia.
Atlanta exempts Beltline, others from parts of tree ordinance to expedite projects
Proponents say the move would allow Atlanta to clear a backlog of projects, but environmentalists warn it could hamper its ability to maintain its trademark tree canopy.
‘Y’all took all our weed.’ 62 jailed in St. Patrick’s ruse on Ga. highway
Dozens were arrested in Georgia during the St. Patrick's Day weekend at an I-16 police checkpoint where motorists driving illegally or impaired are often fooled into stopping.