Social media reaction to Nick Saban’s retirement

Legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban has announced his retirement. Here’s a sampling of what’s being said on social media in reaction to the news:
Thank You, Coach.— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) January 11, 2024
🔗:https://t.co/cz8p9xqXYQ#RollTide
A message from Miss Terry following the retirement of Nick Saban:— Sidelines - Bama (@SSN_Alabama) January 11, 2024
“It has been an incredible run these last 17 years at the University of Alabama and we take with us many amazing memories. We hope that the Saban legacy will be about helping others and making a positive… pic.twitter.com/7KSph4UGJk
There are entirely too many to choose from, but here are some of our favorite Nick Saban moments.— Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) January 10, 2024
🐐🐐🐐
The Greatest of All Time. 🐐 https://t.co/tTGapztxiq— Greg McElroy (@GregMcElroy) January 10, 2024
WOW! College Football just lost the GOAT to retirement. WOW! I knew it would happen 1 day soon but not this soon. The game has change so much that it chased the GOAT away. College football let's hold up our mirrors and say HONESTLY what u see. #CoachPrime @CUBuffsFootball— COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 10, 2024
"You're a hell of a coach."— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 10, 2024
Kirby Smart to Nick Saban before the 2023 SEC Championship 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/sgnWkfDfq5
Took a pic of Nick Saban’s statue when I went to the Texas at Alabama game this season with @clarencehilljr (Carroll & Saban on the same day) pic.twitter.com/2aMEGXsSym— D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) January 10, 2024
NICK SABAN, GREATEST OF ALL TIME!— David Pollack (@davidpollack47) January 10, 2024
HAPPY RETIREMENT, COACH! pic.twitter.com/JXdOOo910H
There's no one better than Nick Saban, just ask Bill Belichick 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7lZsUs3zeP— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 10, 2024
There will never be another Nick Saban.— Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) January 10, 2024
But former Alabama WR Rob Ezell’s impression is pretty close. pic.twitter.com/f5W4hG2BQQ
