Phil Mickelson clings to hopes of historic Masters finish

Explore AJC photos from the third round

Nicklaus started his historic final round in a tie for ninth place, but he was only four shots behind third-round leader Greg Norman. Others have made up larger margins to win the Masters – Jackie Burke came from eight back to win in 1956, Gary Player erased a seven-shot deficit in 1978 and Nick Faldo started six behind in 1996. Most recently, in 2016, Danny Willet was five strokes behind with six holes remaining and was the beneficiary of Jordan Spieth’s meltdown.

Billy Horschel, who played with Mickelson on Saturday, wasn’t ready to count out “Lefty” just yet.

“I’ll be honest with you, a couple years ago I would have said that I’m not sure what kind of game Phil has, but I think he’s showing some bright spots this year,” Horschel said. “What is he … 50, 51 in June? And he still hits it pretty far. He still goes at it. Listen, the guy has got a ton of confidence. He’s not afraid to hit the shot when it’s called for.”

Mickelson began the third round with birdies at No. 1 and No. 3 and shot 34 on the front. He made a birdie at No. 13, but rinsed his approach at the 15th and scrambled for a nice par to keep his round on track. He parred in to finish 3 under for the day.

“I didn’t really strike it as well as I did the first few days, but I scored. I put it in the right spot,” Mickelson said. “I got up and down a lot, and it felt good to shoot a number at least.”

Explore 2021 Masters leaderboard

Even if Mickelson fails to produce an epic comeback, he is in position to climb into the top 10, which he has done 15 times, but not since 2015.

“I didn’t play well enough the first two days and threw too many shots away to really give myself a legitimate opportunity, but sometimes you get luck and you come out in the morning, today, and it was playable, and I made some birdies. Then the wind picks up and the leaders don’t go anywhere and you end up having a chance on Sunday, which is certainly what I’m hoping for.”