Overtime Elite signs first two players

Overtime Elite, which Wednesday announced it was going to be headquartered in Atlanta, announced its first two player signings Friday.
The unique basketball league and academy’s first two signings are twin brothers and power forwards Matt and Ryan Bewley. Both play for West Oaks Academy in Florida. Matt Bewley is considered the top prep power forward by the 247Sports Composite. Ryan is ranked fifth.
The Bewleys had scholarship offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa and Michigan, among others.