The oddities of a November Masters: ‘College GameDay’ at Ike’s Pond

Imagine ESPN’s “College GameDay” set overlooking Ike’s Pond and the ninth green at Augusta National’s par-3 course, Kirk Herbstreit breaking down the Michigan-Wisconsin game just a Bryson DeChambeau mid-iron from the stately antebellum clubhouse.
No, don’t picture Billy Payne in the background painted in UGA red and black, mugging for the cameras and holding up a “I Won’t Buy Insurance From Nick Saban!” sign.
You knew a November Masters in the age of COVID was going to be different. Just how much so came a little more into focus Tuesday with a series of announcements from Augusta National high command.
The raucous world of college football and the polite confines of the Masters will come together the Saturday of the tournament – Nov. 14 – in a seeming synergy of opposites.
In announcing that ESPN’s college football pregame show will be on the grounds the morning of the 12th, Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said, “When exploring ways to showcase a fall Masters, we were drawn to the concept of hosting ‘College GameDay’ at Augusta National to introduce the tournament to a new audience and provide even more anticipation and excitement to the event.”
As for other twists that will go into the making of a Masters truly unlike any other:
- Prepare for an early finish. Last year, the tournament moved up Sunday tee times in anticipation of ugly weather. This year, both weekend rounds are scheduled to finish earlier than normal in an attempt to work around football. The scheduled telecast time for Saturday’s third round is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., while the Sunday telecast is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., concluding around 3 p.m.
- While the GameDay crew can get onto the par-3 course, golfers can’t. The traditional par-3 contest on the Wednesday preceding the first round has been officially scrapped. With no fans allowed on the grounds, what was the point? “The fun and excitement of watching Masters competitors with their friends and family is what makes the par-3 contest such a special part of Masters week,” Ridley said through the statement. “We know that experience could not have been replicated without guests and patrons at Augusta National, and we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to bring back this signature tradition.”
- Tiger Woods has said the traditional pre-tournament champions dinner would survive this year, although he expected a smaller turnout than normal given COVID-19 concerns, especially among some of the elder past champions. But included in Tuesday’s statement was mention of both Jack Nicklaus, 80, and Gary Player, who turns 85 on Sunday, taking part in the honorary first tee shot to launch competition Nov. 12. As for the first two rounds, the field will go off in two waves from both the first and 10th tees.