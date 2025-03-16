Sports
NCAA men’s tournament: Who might play in South Regional games in Atlanta

Top overall seed Auburn, No. 4 Texas A&M among SEC teams which could advance to State Farm Arena for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight
By AJC Sports
If South Regional seeding holds to form, there will be two SEC teams still alive when the NCAA Sweet 16 begins March 28 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Auburn is the top seed in the South Regional and the top overall seed in the 68-team field. With wins in its first two games, the SEC power will play in one of the two Sweet 16 games March 28. Seeds two through four are Michigan State, Iowa State and Texas A&M, and each team could advance to Atlanta with wins in the first and second round.

Here’s a look at the entire field (with seeding) in the South Regional:

No. 1: Auburn

No. 2: Michigan State

No. 3: Iowa State

No. 4: Texas A&M

No. 6: Ole Miss

No. 7: Marquette

No. 8: Louisville

No. 9: Creighton

No. 10: New Mexico

No. 11: San Diego State/North Carolina

No. 12: UC San Diego

No. 13: Yale

No. 14: Lipscomb

No. 15: Bryant

No. 16: Alabama State/St. Francis

