NCAA men’s tournament: Who might play in South Regional games in Atlanta

If South Regional seeding holds to form, there will be two SEC teams still alive when the NCAA Sweet 16 begins March 28 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Auburn is the top seed in the South Regional and the top overall seed in the 68-team field. With wins in its first two games, the SEC power will play in one of the two Sweet 16 games March 28. Seeds two through four are Michigan State, Iowa State and Texas A&M, and each team could advance to Atlanta with wins in the first and second round.
Here’s a look at the entire field (with seeding) in the South Regional:
No. 1: Auburn
No. 2: Michigan State
No. 3: Iowa State
No. 4: Texas A&M
No. 6: Ole Miss
No. 7: Marquette
No. 8: Louisville
No. 9: Creighton
No. 10: New Mexico
No. 11: San Diego State/North Carolina
No. 12: UC San Diego
No. 13: Yale
No. 14: Lipscomb
No. 15: Bryant
No. 16: Alabama State/St. Francis
