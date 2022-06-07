Braves show some life, but I need to see more to believe it

All of this is to say that the Braves still have much to prove. The bullpen remains the only aspect of the team that has no major questions (and that’s with Tyler Matzek, one of their best relivers, on the shelf). The outfield still is a mess. Adam Duvall and Marcell Ozuna are scuffling, and rookie Michael Harris still is breaking into MLB.

It doesn’t seem possible that Duvall can be this bad for an entire season, yet he’s had 204 plate appearances, and it’s not getting any better. Ozuna’s occasional flashes of power don’t make up for all the other times he fails to get on base. Eddie Rosario (eye surgery) isn’t expected back until late July, just before the trade deadline. Ideally, general manager Alex Anthopoulos won’t have to dip into the depleted farm system to acquire outfield help.

Now is a good time for Ronald Acuna to go on a tear. He was in and out of the lineup over the past three weeks, but the Braves never put him on the injured list. Acuna has played fewer than half of the games (120 plate appearances). Yet he’s tied with catcher Travis d’Arnaud for third-most FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement on the team. On-base percentage is a major weakness for the Braves’ offense. Acuna leads the team with a .408 OBP, which would be fifth best in the majors if he had enough at-bats to qualify.

Acuna is so good that he can keep up that pace. He has a .400 OBP in 154 games since the start of the 2020 season, with 41 home runs and 37 doubles. Acuna needs only better injury luck. He finally played three consecutive games in the outfield in Denver and went 6-for-15 with a homer and four runs scored.

The Braves can be confident of what they’ll get from Acuna when he’s healthy. It’s less certain what right-hander Mike Soroka can provide if he makes it back this season. Soroka hasn’t pitched since August 2020 and has made more than five starts in a season once. It was a great year — Soroka was sixth in NL Cy Young Award voting in 2019 — and his ailments have been related to an Achilles, not his arm.

Soroka will boost the Braves if he returns and performs just a bit below average. That’s more than they’ve gotten from Charlie Morton through 11 starts. He’s supposed to be the steady veteran for a relatively young rotation. Instead, Morton’s 5.63 ERA ranks fifth-worst among MLB starters with 50 or more innings pitched. The Braves might be able to get by with a shaky fifth starter. It’s hard to win consistently if two of the five starters produce bad results more times than not.

The coming schedule is set up for the Braves to continue their roll. Oakland (20-36) opens a two-game set here Tuesday night. The Pirates (24-28) comes to Truist Park next. They’ve won a few games despite the front office not really trying, but the minus-75 run differential signals that they aren’t that good. The Braves then play four games at the Nationals (21-35) and Cubs (23-32).

After that trip, the Braves return home for a week-long homestand. There are four games against the Giants and three against the Dodgers. That’s a chance for the Braves to gain some ground against two teams who figure to be in the wild-card race to the end. The Braves found new life at the end of their recent trip. Now let’s see them sustain it until the Giants and Dodgers come to town.