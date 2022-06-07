Braves’ Collin McHugh tests positive for COVID, heads to injured list

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

To fill his roster spot, the Braves brought back right-hander Jacob Webb, whom they acquired from the Diamondbacks for cash considerations. The Braves had designated Webb, who had been with the club since 2019, for assignment in April.

This season, McHugh has a 3.42 ERA over 23 ⅔ innings. He has played a versatile role and is someone who can pitch multiple innings for the club.