Braves’ Collin McHugh tests positive for COVID, heads to injured list

Collin McHugh, an important part of the Braves’ bullpen, tested positive for COVID-19 and is headed to the injured list. He is the club’s first known positive this season.
To fill his roster spot, the Braves brought back right-hander Jacob Webb, whom they acquired from the Diamondbacks for cash considerations. The Braves had designated Webb, who had been with the club since 2019, for assignment in April.
This season, McHugh has a 3.42 ERA over 23 ⅔ innings. He has played a versatile role and is someone who can pitch multiple innings for the club.
Webb allowed six runs over 5 ⅓ innings in six games for Triple-A Reno, a Diamondbacks affiliate. He has not yet pitched in the majors this season.
Webb, who debuted with the Braves in 2019, pitched to a 2.47 ERA in 76 ⅔ innings over three seasons with the Braves before they designated him for assignment to open a spot for Jackson Stephens.
The Braves’ bullpen has suffered a couple of blows this season. The unit lost Luke Jackson (Tommy John surgery) and Tyler Matzek (left shoulder inflammation).
Matzek is playing catch, but it could still be a while before he returns to the Braves. Jackson is out for the season.
Now the Braves will try to fill McHugh’s role while he rests.
