Draft prospects and their agents share sensitive information with teams with the expectation it will remain secure. How can they trust the Falcons to do that when, according to the team’s passive-voiced statement, Ulrich left his digital tablet open in his home for his son to “unintentionally (come) across” Sander’s number?

Jax called Sanders on Friday night and, while pretending to be an NFL team official, made Sanders believe his very public free-fall in the draft had ended. Jax’s behavior got him an unwelcome spotlight. More of it should shine on his father.

The team says Jeff “wasn’t aware” that Jax pilfered the information. That’s the problem. Ulbrich allowed an unauthorized person to access confidential information related to his job.

Presumably, Ulbrich didn’t expect his adult son to steal info from his tablet. But everybody who works with sensitive information at their job has heard the spiel from IT about always being vigilant with protecting sensitive info. The employer’s security protocols play a part, too. My work laptop and phone have features designed to prevent someone from “unintentionally coming across” information when they shouldn’t.

The Falcons say they are reviewing their protocols. They say they “do not condone” Jax’s behavior. They haven’t said what they think about his dad’s negligence.

That’s just as well. What the Falcons say is less important than what they do. The NFL says it is investigating the incident. The Falcons say they will cooperate.

It’s in the team’s interest for Jeff Ulbrich to face significant punishment. It would signal that the Falcons are serious about their pledges of confidentiality to the people they do business with. The NFL should want sanctions with teeth for Ulbrich, too. It has an interest in making sure its teams keep confidential information secure.

Jax Ulbrich’s “shameful” treatment of Sanders — Jax’s words in his public apology — is embarrassing for the Falcons. But that’s not the worst of it. Jeff Ulbrich’s negligence opened the door for his son to do harm to his dad’s employer.

Falcons plan for rookie pass rushers is sound

AJC colleagues D. Orlando Ledbetter and Ken Sugiura pointed out that Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot sacrificed a lot of draft pick capital in trades. Fontenot countered it will be worth it so long as edge rusher James Pearce Jr. and safety Xavier Watts are good picks.

I think they are, especially Pearce. He and ex-Georgia star Jalon Walker will inject needed athletic ability and skill into the team’s pass rush. However, I know it’s rare for even the best pass rush prospects to make an impact during their rookie season.

Before his son made news, Jeff Ulbrich explained how the Falcons would reduce the learning curve for Walker (No. 15 pick overall) and Pearce (No. 26):

“Some of the stuff that we’re going to bring schematically to the defense, I think lessens that burden on some of these guys ... and because of that, I think they’ll have maybe a little bit more success early on than they would have otherwise.”

Ulbrich noted that two first-round picks he coached with the Jets, Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald, quickly developed into effective NFL pass rushers. Johnson and McDonald played part-time roles as rookies before blossoming in Year 2. Johnson earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2023, and McDonald compiled 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles last season.

The Falcons need Walker and Pearce to produce this year to help the team end its yearslong failure to get much heat on quarterbacks.

Said Ulbrich: “I think part of it is going to be on them, and their ability to come out here and perform at a high level quickly, because nothing will be given away. To be a starter on this defense, you have to earn that on the grass. ... But I would anticipate both are going to make an impact earlier than most would probably anticipate.”

It’s another bold statement from Ulbrich. He declared in January that Falcons coaches planned to create a defensive scheme “that has never been done before.” I don’t know about that. I do like what Ulbrich said about keeping things simple for Walker and Pearce so they can focus on pressuring the quarterback.

Braves bullpen is hot mess

Braves infielder Ozzie Albies flied out softly with two on and two out in the ninth inning of the 6-4 loss at Arizona on Sunday. If you’re thinking that happens a lot, then you’re right. After that out, Albies was 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position and two outs.

If you think that’s a big problem, then you’re wrong. Overall, Albies is producing within his normal range at the plate. Like most Braves regulars, he’s been good since the 0-7 start. The team’s OPS ranks fourth in MLB from then through Saturday.

The larger problem for the Braves surfaced again in the seventh inning of Sunday’s game. The Braves scored two runs in the top of the inning to close their deficit to one run. Reliever Aaron Bummer then gave up two runs in the bottom of the inning. If Bummer had held, the Braves would have tied the game with a run in the ninth.

That scenario has happened a lot to the Braves this season. Unlike Albies’ situational hitting, there’s a large sample size indicating the team’s bullpen is a mess. Braves relievers rank next to last in the majors in wins above replacement (FanGraphs).

The team’s bullpen has been put in tough situations. Only two MLB teams rank higher in average leverage index (measure of critical situations) when their relievers enter the game. But Braves relievers rank last in average leverage index when leaving the game. They collectively aren’t doing their job of putting out fires to limit the damage.

The issues aren’t limited to the pitchers deeper in the ‘pen. Closer Raisel Iglesias and setup man Bummer also have been knocked around. Pierce Johnson and Dylan Lee seemed to have sorted themselves out. More of their ‘pen mates need to do the same.

Atlanta United are bad, boring, joyless

There’s nowhere to go but up for Atlanta United. That’s what manager Ronny Deila said after his team suffered its third consecutive shutout loss Saturday at Orlando. Deila is new around here. He doesn’t understand that it can always get worse for Atlanta’s pro sports teams.

AJC Atlanta United beat reporter Doug Roberson detailed the team’s ineptitude. The Five Stripes are 180 seconds from setting a franchise record for scoreless streak. They’ve lost three consecutive games by three or more goals for the first time. And then there’s the franchise-worst start extending to 10 matches (nine points).

Deila said his charges aren’t playing with joy, and it’s up to him to get them “into the right mood.” I don’t see how their attitudes change without positive results. Losing is no fun. There’s no pleasure in failing to score.

About that: Nashville SC is coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. Nashville just scored seven goals in a victory against Chicago. It could get worse for Atlanta United next weekend.