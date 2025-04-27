NFL investigates prank call to Shedeur Sanders

Sanders, who was slipping in the draft, received a call from someone alleging to be Saints general manager Mickey Loomis on Friday during the NFL Draft. Sanders said the call came to a phone that was issued to him by the NFL.

Sanders was taken Saturday by the Browns in the fifth round (144th overall).

There are several items online and a since-deleted Instagram account of the alleged pranksters. One of the individuals may have ties to the Falcons.

The Falcons didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.