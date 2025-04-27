Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

NFL investigates prank call to Shedeur Sanders

Caller alleged he was Saints GM Mickey Loomis
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up before the Buffaloes play host to North Dakota State at Folsom Field in 2024, in Boulder, Colorado. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up before the Buffaloes play host to North Dakota State at Folsom Field in 2024, in Boulder, Colorado. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post/TNS)
By
15 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – The NFL is investigating a prank call to former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, according to the league office.

“We will look into the matter,” a league spokesman wrote in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We have no further comment.”

Profootballtalk.com also reported that the league will investigate the call.

Sanders, who was slipping in the draft, received a call from someone alleging to be Saints general manager Mickey Loomis on Friday during the NFL Draft. Sanders said the call came to a phone that was issued to him by the NFL.

Sanders was taken Saturday by the Browns in the fifth round (144th overall).

There are several items online and a since-deleted Instagram account of the alleged pranksters. One of the individuals may have ties to the Falcons.

The Falcons didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) takes part in passing drills during Colorado's NFL football pro day Friday, April 4, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski,File)

Credit: AP

On the brink of the NFL draft, the biggest question surrounds Shedeur Sanders and where he's going

NFL draft stunner: Free-falling Shedeur Sanders still waiting for a team to come calling

Shedeur Sanders' long wait ends when Browns take him in the 5th round of the NFL draft

The Latest

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Landover, Md. (Daniel Kucin Jr./AP)

Credit: AP

Draft selections hurt Kirk Cousins’ trade market

2h ago

Report card: Falcons earn C- for mortgaging future to get pass rush

2h ago

Falcons 2025 NFL draft bios

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks during a town hall on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta at the Cobb County Civic Center. (Jason Allen/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry

Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.

OPINION

TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all

Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.

Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.