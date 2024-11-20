The outrage was premature: Win out and Georgia is in College Football Playoff

There was some outrage locally about Georgia’s No. 12 ranking in last week’s College Football Playoff poll. Coach Kirby Smart amplified the sentiment by taking cheap shots at selection committee members after UGA beat Tennessee on Saturday. I never saw the big deal. The Bulldogs would have been left out if the playoff started last week, but it didn’t, so all they had to do was win out and they’re in.
They took care of the first part by dominating the Vols at Sanford Stadium. That prompted the committee to bump the Bulldogs up to No. 10 in the rankings released on Tuesday night. That’s higher than every two-loss contender except the two that beat them, No. 7 Alabama and No. 9 Ole Miss, and one spot ahead of Tennessee.
The Bulldogs would be in the playoff if it started now. It doesn’t, but the committee confirmed my suspicion that, despite their position outside of the CFP field last week, they’d be in if they win out. That was always the most likely outcome. What is a down year for the Bulldogs by their impossibly high standard still is likely to end in the CFP thanks to the expanded 12-team field.
That’s why I was unmoved by Smart’s digs at the selection committee. The Bulldogs put themselves in a vulnerable position by losing two games, so they had more work to do. The Bulldogs took care of the hardest remaining task of the regular season by beating the Vols. They won’t break a sweat against UMass this weekend. They definitely can lose to Georgia Tech if they aren’t sharp (ask Miami) but at least a “B” effort should get the job done, then it’s time for the CFP.
(I’m assuming Georgia won’t beat long odds to make the SEC Championship game. I’ll say it again: Georgia is better off if that’s how it plays out. The reward of an automatic CFP bid and bye isn’t worth the risk of a chance to lose a third game. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin told reporters that he and some (unnamed) colleagues feel the same way.
The Bulldogs would be a tough out in the CFP. ESPN’s projected bracket has Georgia at Penn State for the first round with the winner facing Miami in the quarterfinal. I’d take UGA over either team. Penn State is a balanced team, but Smart vs. James Franklin in a big game is a mismatch. Miami quarterback Cam Ward is good; his team’s defense is not.
Anyway, those are hypothetical matchups for future games. We’ll see what the final bracket looks like. Just know the Bulldogs will be in it if they win out. Then we can look back at the outrage about their No. 12 ranking last week as a trivial diversion along the way to another national title run by UGA.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com