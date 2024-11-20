The outrage was premature: Win out and Georgia is in College Football Playoff

There was some outrage locally about Georgia’s No. 12 ranking in last week’s College Football Playoff poll. Coach Kirby Smart amplified the sentiment by taking cheap shots at selection committee members after UGA beat Tennessee on Saturday. I never saw the big deal. The Bulldogs would have been left out if the playoff started last week, but it didn’t, so all they had to do was win out and they’re in.

They took care of the first part by dominating the Vols at Sanford Stadium. That prompted the committee to bump the Bulldogs up to No. 10 in the rankings released on Tuesday night. That’s higher than every two-loss contender except the two that beat them, No. 7 Alabama and No. 9 Ole Miss, and one spot ahead of Tennessee.

The Bulldogs would be in the playoff if it started now. It doesn’t, but the committee confirmed my suspicion that, despite their position outside of the CFP field last week, they’d be in if they win out. That was always the most likely outcome. What is a down year for the Bulldogs by their impossibly high standard still is likely to end in the CFP thanks to the expanded 12-team field.