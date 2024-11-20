Georgia Bulldogs rise to 10th in latest College Football Playoff rankings

More teams will need to go down for the Bulldogs to get where they want to be. If Georgia does not make the SEC Championship game – which at this point is very likely – its best bet for advancing in the playoff would be to host a first-round game on campus. The four teams seeded fifth through eighth will have that opportunity. Right now, Georgia is not there.

The top four seeds this year receive first-round byes and all must be conference champions. For now, the top five teams remain No. 1 Oregon (11-0), No. 2 Ohio State (9-1), No. 3 Texas (9-1) and No. 4 Penn State (9-1) and No. 5 Indiana (10-0). Three of those are in the Big Ten, and Ohio State and Indiana play each other Saturday.

There is a possibility that the Bulldogs, who have completed their conference schedule, still could make the SEC Championship game, but it is remote and dependent upon other teams losing. But Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is among several coaches who have said that a home playoff game is a more advantageous route.

Georgia’s Kirby Smart won’t enter into that debate.

“That’s a hypothetical,” he said before Tuesday’s reveal. “The focus is on UMass (Georgia’s opponent at 12:45 p.m. Saturday). I mean, it really is. So, why would I put energy or time into trying to figure out what the best pathway is, including the SEC championship, when I’m worried about UMass? I just don’t think it’s a quality conversation.”

Georgia has been all over the place when it comes to rankings this season. The Bulldogs opened the season as the consensus preseason No. 1 pick in both the Associated Press poll. Then they fell to No. 2 after a lackluster 13-12 win over Kentucky in Week 4, dropped to No. 5 after a 41-24 road loss to then-No. 4 Alabama, then rose to No. 2 again after knocking off then-No. 1 Texas 30-15 on Oct. 19 in Austin.

The opinion polls gave way to the 2024 CFP ranking Nov. 4. That’s when the Bulldogs were judged to be No. 3 in the first of what will be five rankings that ultimately will determine what teams participate in the first 12-team playoff in college football history.

Georgia plummeted to No. 12 after falling to then-No. 16 OIe Miss 28-10 in Oxford on Nov. 9. The Rebels subsequently moved up to No. 11.