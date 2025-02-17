Jarred Kelenic looks to shake ‘baggage’ and produce for Braves

He said he came to Braves camp this year with less “baggage” weighing him down after a productive offseason.

“I think my biggest thing was working on my body and understanding how it works a little bit better, just so I can be a little bit more consistent,” Kelenic said. “I feel probably the best I’ve felt coming into spring training. The swing feels in a really good spot. Pretty simple and very repeatable.”

For his body, Kelenic said he focused on maximizing his strength through a full range of motion. The goal is to be more durable after he had some trouble with his oblique, wrist and a foot in 2024. Kelenic said the ailments weren’t bad but became “lingering” issues during the long season.

As for his swing, Kelenic said he hasn’t spent too much time critiquing the mechanics. Instead Kelenic, an avid golfer, said he took a lesson from the way he approaches that game.

“When I show up to the golf course, and I’m trying to find a swing on the range, and then I go out there and I’m so focused on that swing, I end up usually playing at worse round,” he said. “But if I’m just like — as cheesy as it sounds ― if I’m just present playing golf with my buddies and enjoying where I’m at and adjusting along the way, (then I play better).”

Kelenic got an offseason visit at his Wisconsin home from new Braves hitting coach Tim Hyers and assistant Hugh Quattlebaum. Kelenic has a past connection with Quattlebaum, who was a minor league instructor with the Mariners. Kelenic said he appreciates Hyers’ positive approach to the job because “the game is hard, and it’s easy to get down on yourself.”

Kelenic said he practiced hitting with his father and brother during the offseason. Spending time with them was his primary motivation, but Kelenic said it ended up having another advantage.

“It freed me up mentally just being able to trust my swing each and every day,” Kelenic said.

Maybe that will be the key to Kelenic living up to expectations. The Mets selected him with No. 6 MLB draft pick out of Waukesha West High School in 2018. New York traded Kelenic to Seattle in December 2023 as part of the deal to acquire All-Stars Robinson Canó and Edwin Díaz. The Mariners eventually gave up on Kelenic and sent him to the Braves after he produced a .746 on-base plus slugging percentage over 105 games in 2023.

Kelenic projects to begin this season as the starting left fielder. That likely wouldn’t be the case if Ronald Acuña Jr. were available. The Braves signed outfielder Jurickson Profar. Michael Harris is the center fielder. All signs point to Kelenic taking on a bench role once Acuña is back. Until then, Kelenic will get another chance to show he can be a productive player.

Last season Kelenic hit .231 with a .286 OBP and 15 home runs. Kelenic’s big problem with the Braves is the same one he had with the Mariners. He strikes out way too often for a hitter with average power. Only 18 MLB players with at least 400 PAs had a higher strikeout percentage than Kelenic in 2024.

Kelenic said his challenge during spring training last year was trying to fit in with a new team at the same time as he was getting ready for a new season. That “distraction” is out of the way now, Kelenic said. However, now there’s issue of his job security. The Braves may not have signed Profar if they knew they could count on Kelenic.

Kelenic said he viewed Profar’s signing as evidence that Anthopoulos and Snitker want to win. He said his goal is the same, and that if he does what’s he’s supposed to do, then “I’m going to have my opportunity.” That outlook is part of what Kelenic said is his new attitude of staying in the present.

“If I’m worrying about other things that I can’t really control, it kind of just has baggage that I don’t really need, and it kind of slows you down,” he said. “The game is so fast, if you have any sort of baggage on you, you’re just not going to perform to the best of your abilities. You can get away with it when the guys aren’t that good, but these are the best guys in the world . ... If you have any baggage, you get exposed quick.

“I’ve seen that. I’ve had that. I’ve had experiences where I’ve had baggage slowing me down. But then I’ve also had signs where I’ve been free, and I’ve been playing well, and I’ve been enjoying myself.”

That’s the version of Kelenic the Braves need this season. Then the “upside” play that Anthopoulos made on him will pay off.