Athletics Jacob Wilson's hand injury less severe than feared, All-Star Game status uncertain

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The news on Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson's injured left hand was much better than feared, however his status for Tuesday's All-Star Game is uncertain.

“That's the question I can't answer right now,” manager Mark Kotsay said before Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. “Its day to day. We hope to get him back before that. Today's a day where there's soreness. The positive is that he can put a bat in his hand.”

Wilson, the first fan-elected rookie starting All-Star shortstop, was hit on the hand in the first inning of Tuesday night's 10-1 victory over the Braves. X-rays were negative for a broken bone, so the A's were relieved that Wilson shouldn't be out of the lineup long.