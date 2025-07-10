Georgia News
Georgia News

Athletics Jacob Wilson's hand injury less severe than feared, All-Star Game status uncertain

Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson avoided a serious injury after being hit on the hand during Tuesday's game against the Braves
The Athletics trainer and manager Mark Kotsay, right, come to check on Athletics' Jacob Wilson (5) after he is hit by the pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. Wilson would go on to leave the game. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Athletics trainer and manager Mark Kotsay, right, come to check on Athletics' Jacob Wilson (5) after he is hit by the pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. Wilson would go on to leave the game. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)
By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
58 minutes ago

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The news on Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson's injured left hand was much better than feared, however his status for Tuesday's All-Star Game is uncertain.

“That's the question I can't answer right now,” manager Mark Kotsay said before Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. “Its day to day. We hope to get him back before that. Today's a day where there's soreness. The positive is that he can put a bat in his hand.”

Wilson, the first fan-elected rookie starting All-Star shortstop, was hit on the hand in the first inning of Tuesday night's 10-1 victory over the Braves. X-rays were negative for a broken bone, so the A's were relieved that Wilson shouldn't be out of the lineup long.

He is batting .335 with nine home runs and 42 RBIs.

“I think we escaped with Jacob yesterday,” Kotsay said. "Any time someone takes one in the hand, it could've been worse."

Wilson, selected sixth in the 2023 amateur draft, was the leading candidate for AL Rookie of the Year, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, before the injury. Now he's second, one spot ahead of teammate Nick Kurtz.

“It's a big sigh of relief for sure,” Wilson said after the game. “The anxiety of waiting the 15, 20 minutes after it happened. Nothing was broken. It could've been a lot worse, so everything's good."

Also, A's utility player Miguel Andujar was removed from the 10-day injured list, and outfielder Colby Thomas was sent to Triple-A Las Vegas. Andujar was hitting .296 with three homers and 20 RBIs at the time of the injury.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

The Athletics trainer, left, and Athletics' Jacob Wilson (5) head to the clubhouse during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Los Angeles Angels' Zach Neto reacts after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Neto and Schanuel homer as dominant Soriano and Angels again shut down weak-hitting Braves

Braves’ Olson, Sale overcome slow starts to earn All-Star selections

Despite their lackluster season, the host Braves will have three All-Stars on July 15 at the Midsummer Classic at Truist Park.

Laureano drives in go-ahead run in 3-run 10th inning as Orioles blast 3 homers and beat Braves 9-6

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Alabama utility commission allowed to hike prices behind closed doors, judge rules

2h ago

A Georgia election with few voters: Turnout is 'miserably low' in the race for utility regulator

Georgia Tech selects Ryan Alpert as athletic director

Featured

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, seen here in a file photo from Nov. 14, 2024, is conducting a statewide audit of voter registrations targeting registrations at businesses and P.O. boxes for possible cancelation. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New Georgia election audit targets voters registered at P.O. boxes and businesses

Georgia election officials are trying to find inaccurate voter registrations of people registered at P.O. boxes or business addresses.

Rent an apartment, or just a bedroom, at this new Atlanta skyscraper

Amid rising costs and changing lifestyles, Society Atlanta offers a co-living model designed to shake up traditional apartments.

DISPATCH

In Georgia’s melon mecca, watermelon wizards’ ears are sweetly attuned

In the heart of Georgia's watermelon country, everyone has a trick to tell if a melon is ripe. One way is the sound a melon makes when it is thumped. Or better, patted.