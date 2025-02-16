After great rookie season, Spencer Schwellenbach not taking anything for granted

Well, Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos on Friday said that, when Spencer Strider returns, four rotation spots will be locked up.

Strider.

Chris Sale.

Reynaldo López.

And Schwellenbach.

“Yeah, I mean, to my knowledge, there’s no spot that’s completely locked up,” Schwellenbach said about this. “And I’ll always be that way. You gotta earn everything. And I’ll go every day thinking that.”

He’s correct. In professional sports, jobs are earned. But the fact Schwellenbach is in Atlanta’s rotation plans is a testament to his incredible 2024 campaign. In it, he flashed his terrific stuff and repertoire, as well as the poise of a veteran.

Another example of Schwellenbach’s surprising emergence: He wasn’t even in major league camp last season. This spring is his first in the big-league clubhouse. He went from practicing with minor leaguers to having a locker around Sale, Strider and López.

“Just less people in here, more eyes on you,” Schwellenbach said about the differences between minor-league camp and big-league spring training. “Get in, get out-type of stuff. Get your work in. There’s just more resources to get better.”

Over the offseason, Schwellenbach had a similar focus as previous years: Take care of his arm and stay healthy. A year ago, he pitched whenever the Braves needed it. He was proud of this. He hopes to do it again.

And in the biggest games, he shined. Schwellenbach had 10 starts against teams who eventually made the postseason. He posted a 1.82 ERA against those clubs. This positive validated him, but also gave him something to improve.

“It’s definitely something that you look at,” Schwellenbach said. “I’m trying to get to that point where I kind of have that juice for every single game – which, I’m a little upset at myself for that. You face the Mets, the Dodgers, the Phillies, those teams, and it’s like you feel a little extra. But I want to feel that every game. That’s where I’m kind of trying to get to.”

Schwellenbach and the Braves hope he makes at least 30 starts this season. If that happens, it’ll mean he’ll have been healthy and performing. The Braves will be better off if he makes another jump.

Then again, a 3.35 ERA over 21 starts was quite the first season.

“Anytime somebody plays like that, you can’t wait to get them back out there,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Everything that he’ll have learned and just getting through the year, that was the biggest thing. I kind of wanted him to be able to make his next start after his last start, and he could, so I think that’s really good. He’s got a better idea of what he’s in for now. It was something else, what he accomplished.”

Schwellenbach, who turns 25 in May, made a terrific first impression – so much so that he’s a firm member of Atlanta’s rotation plans. If he were to get hurt or underperform, that would change.

But for now, it’s a testament to the belief the Braves have in him.

“I got my chance last year because there were injuries,” Schwellenbach said. “I know that I have to come out here every day and earn my job.”