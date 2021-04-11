Masters Sunday: What you need to know

“I know a little bit of Japanese,” Schauffele said. “I threw my few words in here and there. Just some proper words. Some bad ones, too.”

Xander Schauffele hits to the 15th hole from the fairway during the final round of the Masters Tournament Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta. (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com) Credit: CURTIS COMPTON / AJC Credit: CURTIS COMPTON / AJC

Masters fact of the day

Masters all-time money leaders (not including this year):

Tiger Woods $9,556,069 (23 Masters)

Phil Mickelson $8,067,517 (28)

Jordan Spieth $4,594,828 (7)

Dustin Johnson $4,246,475 (10)

Bubba Watson $3,968,305 (12)

Justin Rose $3,738,015 (15)

Adam Scott $3,710,527 (19)

Angel Cabrera $3,537,257 (20)

Lee Westwood $3,450,930 (19)

Sergio Garcia $3,288,530 (21)

Fred Couples $2,793,036 (35)

Vijay Singh $2,603,118 (27)

Jose Maria Olazabal $2,591,106 (31)

Ernie Els $2,533,343 (23)

Rory McIlroy $2,527,521 (12)

Quote of the day

Webb Simpson has played with Hideki Matsuyama on the PGA Tour and against him the Presidents Cup and knows how important he is to Japan.

Q. Can you put into words how big of a deal he is in Japan?

Simpson: Yeah, I think he’s got a great demeanor about him. He seems to handle the pressure so well. I think it’s a hard lifestyle living over here. I think his wife and kid are at home, and I know that’s hard. I know he wants to be there more. He’s chosen a career on the PGA TOUR, and he’s got a humble attitude about him. I think over there he is a big star, but there’s a humility to him that is pretty cool to see someone have that much attention on him. Yeah, he’s handled it well. I mean, it’s been a long career already.

Brian Harman chips to the eighth green during the final round of the Masters Tournament Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta. (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com) Credit: CURTIS COMPTON / AJC Credit: CURTIS COMPTON / AJC

Local connections

A look at how the players with local ties fared in the third round.

Patrick Reed (Augusta State): 70-75-70-69 -4

Brian Harman (Georgia): 69-69-74-74 -2

Stewart Cink (Georgia Tech): 74-69-72-71 -2

Harris English (Georgia): 74-71-73-70 Even

Bubba Watson (Georgia): 74-70-73-72 +1

Brendon Todd (Georgia): 73-71-76-73 +5

Matt Kuchar (Georgia Tech): 78-70 +4 Missed cut

Kevin Kisner (Georgia): 72-77 +5 Missed cut

Hudson Swafford (Georgia): 73-83 +12 Missed cut

Tyler Strafaci (Georgia Tech): 80-81 +17 Missed cut

Larry Mize (Georgia Tech): 84-79 +19 Missed cut