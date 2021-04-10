Masters Saturday: What you need to know

From Saturday, here’s what you need to know leading into the 2021 Masters:
Weather
The updated weather forecast for Augusta.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers through 2 p.m. Then, partly cloudy and pleasant. Low of 57 degrees and a high of 79 degrees.
TV schedule
Sunday: 2-7 p.m., CBS
Masters fact of the day
Most holes led in one tournament:
70 – Herman Keiser, 1946 (Won)
68 – Ken Venturi, 1956 (Second)
65 – Jordan Spieth, 2016 (T-2)
64 – Raymond Floyd, 1976 (Won)
63 – Jordan Spieth, 2015 (Won)
61 – Fred Couples, 1998 (T-2)
58 – Arnold Palmer, 1964 (Won)
57 – Jack Nicklaus, 1972 (Won)
56 – Seve Ballesteros, 1980 (Won)
53 – Ben Hogan, 1953 (Won)
52 – Patrick Reed, 2018 (Won)
49 – Jack Nicklaus, 1965 (Won)
Quote of the day
Patrick Reed took a double-bogey seven on the par-5 13th in the second round on Friday. He hit his ball into the azaleas to the left of the fairway and needed a provisional. One day later, birdied the hole.
Q. You kind of conquered 13 a little bit.
Reed: About time. My wife, she always says how pretty the azaleas are. Well, I don’t really find them that pretty this year because I keep on being in them on that hole. Yesterday I started the hole with a pure white shirt and afterwards I had purple and pink and every other color on it. Looked like I had a tie-dyed shirt on because I was having to dig trying to find my golf ball.
Prize money
The total prize money for those professionals competing in the Masters is $11,500,000.
The winner will receive $2,070,000. Second place receives $1,242,000 and third place receives $782,000. The 50th place finisher will receive $28,980. The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $28,290 depending on the scores.
Local connections
A look at how the players with local ties fared in the third round.
Brian Harman (Georgia): 69-69-74 -4
Stewart Cink (Georgia Tech): 74-69-72 -1
Patrick Reed (Augusta State): 70-75-70 -1
Harris English (Georgia): 74-71-73 +1
Bubba Watson (Georgia): 74-70-73 +1
Brendon Todd (Georgia): 73-71-76 +4
Matt Kuchar (Georgia Tech): 78-70 +4 Missed cut
Kevin Kisner (Georgia): 72-77 +5 Missed cut
Hudson Swafford (Georgia): 73-83 +12 Missed cut
Tyler Strafaci (Georgia Tech): 80-81 +17 Missed cut
Larry Mize (Georgia Tech): 84-79 +19 Missed cut