Masters Saturday: What you need to know

Sunday: 2-7 p.m., CBS

Masters fact of the day

Most holes led in one tournament:

70 – Herman Keiser, 1946 (Won)

68 – Ken Venturi, 1956 (Second)

65 – Jordan Spieth, 2016 (T-2)

64 – Raymond Floyd, 1976 (Won)

63 – Jordan Spieth, 2015 (Won)

61 – Fred Couples, 1998 (T-2)

58 – Arnold Palmer, 1964 (Won)

57 – Jack Nicklaus, 1972 (Won)

56 – Seve Ballesteros, 1980 (Won)

53 – Ben Hogan, 1953 (Won)

52 – Patrick Reed, 2018 (Won)

49 – Jack Nicklaus, 1965 (Won)

Quote of the day

Patrick Reed took a double-bogey seven on the par-5 13th in the second round on Friday. He hit his ball into the azaleas to the left of the fairway and needed a provisional. One day later, birdied the hole.

Q. You kind of conquered 13 a little bit.

Reed: About time. My wife, she always says how pretty the azaleas are. Well, I don’t really find them that pretty this year because I keep on being in them on that hole. Yesterday I started the hole with a pure white shirt and afterwards I had purple and pink and every other color on it. Looked like I had a tie-dyed shirt on because I was having to dig trying to find my golf ball.

Prize money

The total prize money for those professionals competing in the Masters is $11,500,000.

The winner will receive $2,070,000. Second place receives $1,242,000 and third place receives $782,000. The 50th place finisher will receive $28,980. The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $28,290 depending on the scores.

Local connections

A look at how the players with local ties fared in the third round.

Brian Harman (Georgia): 69-69-74 -4

Stewart Cink (Georgia Tech): 74-69-72 -1

Patrick Reed (Augusta State): 70-75-70 -1

Harris English (Georgia): 74-71-73 +1

Bubba Watson (Georgia): 74-70-73 +1

Brendon Todd (Georgia): 73-71-76 +4

Matt Kuchar (Georgia Tech): 78-70 +4 Missed cut

Kevin Kisner (Georgia): 72-77 +5 Missed cut

Hudson Swafford (Georgia): 73-83 +12 Missed cut

Tyler Strafaci (Georgia Tech): 80-81 +17 Missed cut

Larry Mize (Georgia Tech): 84-79 +19 Missed cut