ajc logo
X

Masters Saturday: What you need to know

Justin Rose walk to the thirteenth green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Augusta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Justin Rose walk to the thirteenth green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Augusta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: CURTIS COMPTON / AJC

Credit: CURTIS COMPTON / AJC

Golf | 1 hour ago
By Chris Vivlamore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

From Saturday, here’s what you need to know leading into the 2021 Masters:

Weather

The updated weather forecast for Augusta.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers through 2 p.m. Then, partly cloudy and pleasant. Low of 57 degrees and a high of 79 degrees.

TV schedule

Sunday: 2-7 p.m., CBS

Masters fact of the day

Most holes led in one tournament:

70 – Herman Keiser, 1946 (Won)

68 – Ken Venturi, 1956 (Second)

65 – Jordan Spieth, 2016 (T-2)

64 – Raymond Floyd, 1976 (Won)

63 – Jordan Spieth, 2015 (Won)

61 – Fred Couples, 1998 (T-2)

58 – Arnold Palmer, 1964 (Won)

57 – Jack Nicklaus, 1972 (Won)

56 – Seve Ballesteros, 1980 (Won)

53 – Ben Hogan, 1953 (Won)

52 – Patrick Reed, 2018 (Won)

49 – Jack Nicklaus, 1965 (Won)

Explore2021 Masters leaderboard

Quote of the day

Patrick Reed took a double-bogey seven on the par-5 13th in the second round on Friday. He hit his ball into the azaleas to the left of the fairway and needed a provisional. One day later, birdied the hole.

Q. You kind of conquered 13 a little bit.

Reed: About time. My wife, she always says how pretty the azaleas are. Well, I don’t really find them that pretty this year because I keep on being in them on that hole. Yesterday I started the hole with a pure white shirt and afterwards I had purple and pink and every other color on it. Looked like I had a tie-dyed shirt on because I was having to dig trying to find my golf ball.

Prize money

The total prize money for those professionals competing in the Masters is $11,500,000.

The winner will receive $2,070,000. Second place receives $1,242,000 and third place receives $782,000. The 50th place finisher will receive $28,980. The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $28,290 depending on the scores.

Explore

Local connections

A look at how the players with local ties fared in the third round.

Brian Harman (Georgia): 69-69-74 -4

Stewart Cink (Georgia Tech): 74-69-72 -1

Patrick Reed (Augusta State): 70-75-70 -1

Harris English (Georgia): 74-71-73 +1

Bubba Watson (Georgia): 74-70-73 +1

Brendon Todd (Georgia): 73-71-76 +4

Matt Kuchar (Georgia Tech): 78-70 +4 Missed cut

Kevin Kisner (Georgia): 72-77 +5 Missed cut

Hudson Swafford (Georgia): 73-83 +12 Missed cut

Tyler Strafaci (Georgia Tech): 80-81 +17 Missed cut

Larry Mize (Georgia Tech): 84-79 +19 Missed cut

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top