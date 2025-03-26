Masters betting odds: Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy lead the field

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy has the second-highest odds to win his first Masters at +650. McIlroy’s odds increased after his second tournament win of 2025 in The Player’s Championship earlier in March.

McIlroy also won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to start the year and hopes his strong form will carry into a course that has haunted him through much of his career.

Odds take a steep drop-off after McIlroy, nearly halved for every other golfer entering the tournament. Here’s a look at BetMGM’s live betting odds for the top 20 golfers entering The Masters.

The Masters live betting odds (per BetMGM)

Scottie Scheffler (+500)

Rory McIlroy (+650)

Ludvig Aberg (+1200)

Collin Morikawa (+1400)

Jon Rahm (+1400)

Bryson DeChambeau (+1800)

Xander Schauffele (+1800)

Justin Thomas (+2200)

Brooks Koepka (+2500)

Hideki Matsuyama (+2500)

Cameron Smith (+2800)

Joaquin Niemann (+2800)

Jordan Spieth (+2800)

Patrick Cantlay (+2800)

Viktor Hovland (+2800)

Tommy Fleetwood (+3300)

Tyrell Hatton (+3300)

Will Zalatoris (+3300)

Shane Lowry (+4000)

Tony Finau (+4000)

Aberg’s odds surpassed his world No. 5 ranking after a win in the Genesis Invitational earlier this year and an impressive finish in his Masters debut in 2024. Aberg finished in a solo second behind Scheffler, shooting 7 under par in his first-ever major.

Collin Morikawa’s +1400 odds match his world No. 4 ranking, especially considering his T3 finish in the tournament last year. Morikawa has never missed the cut in his five Masters appearances and had finished runner-up in two tournaments this year.

LIV Golf’s reigning champion Jon Rahm will look for a much stronger Masters finish than he had in 2024. Rahm is the reason Scheffler isn’t playing for his fourth-straight Masters championship this year, as he won the tournament in 2023.

Other former Masters champions lower on the list include Dustin Johnson (+6600), Patrick Reed (+6600), Sergio Garcia (+10000), Adam Scott (+10000), Phil Mickelson (+15000), Danny Willett (+30000), Bubba Watson (+30000), Charl Schwartzel (+30000) and Zach Johnson (+75000).