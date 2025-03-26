Sports
Masters betting odds: Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy lead the field

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walks off the 13th hole during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2024, in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images/TNS)

By Jack Leo
31 minutes ago

Majors season is still over two weeks away, but betting odds for The Masters are live now.

There are no surprises at the top of the odds, as world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is favored to win his third green jacket in four years at +500, according to BetMGM. Scheffler would become the first repeat Masters champion since Tiger Woods won back-to-back green jackets in 2001 and 2002.

It also could be the first win of the year for Scheffler, whose best outing so far in 2025 is a T3 finish in the Genesis Invitational.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy has the second-highest odds to win his first Masters at +650. McIlroy’s odds increased after his second tournament win of 2025 in The Player’s Championship earlier in March.

McIlroy also won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to start the year and hopes his strong form will carry into a course that has haunted him through much of his career.

Odds take a steep drop-off after McIlroy, nearly halved for every other golfer entering the tournament. Here’s a look at BetMGM’s live betting odds for the top 20 golfers entering The Masters.

The Masters live betting odds (per BetMGM)

Scottie Scheffler (+500)

Rory McIlroy (+650)

Ludvig Aberg (+1200)

Collin Morikawa (+1400)

Jon Rahm (+1400)

Bryson DeChambeau (+1800)

Xander Schauffele (+1800)

Justin Thomas (+2200)

Brooks Koepka (+2500)

Hideki Matsuyama (+2500)

Cameron Smith (+2800)

Joaquin Niemann (+2800)

Jordan Spieth (+2800)

Patrick Cantlay (+2800)

Viktor Hovland (+2800)

Tommy Fleetwood (+3300)

Tyrell Hatton (+3300)

Will Zalatoris (+3300)

Shane Lowry (+4000)

Tony Finau (+4000)

Aberg’s odds surpassed his world No. 5 ranking after a win in the Genesis Invitational earlier this year and an impressive finish in his Masters debut in 2024. Aberg finished in a solo second behind Scheffler, shooting 7 under par in his first-ever major.

Collin Morikawa’s +1400 odds match his world No. 4 ranking, especially considering his T3 finish in the tournament last year. Morikawa has never missed the cut in his five Masters appearances and had finished runner-up in two tournaments this year.

LIV Golf’s reigning champion Jon Rahm will look for a much stronger Masters finish than he had in 2024. Rahm is the reason Scheffler isn’t playing for his fourth-straight Masters championship this year, as he won the tournament in 2023.

Other former Masters champions lower on the list include Dustin Johnson (+6600), Patrick Reed (+6600), Sergio Garcia (+10000), Adam Scott (+10000), Phil Mickelson (+15000), Danny Willett (+30000), Bubba Watson (+30000), Charl Schwartzel (+30000) and Zach Johnson (+75000).

Jack Leo
