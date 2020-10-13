The Braves’ ninth-inning lightning leaves the Dodgers blue

The Braves scored four runs in the ninth. Riley led off with a homer. Ronald Acuna doubled down the left-field line. Freeman moved him to third. Marcell Ozuna drove him home. Ozzie Albies removed all doubt, lifting a home run off Jake McGee that settled in Braves closer Mark Melancon’s glove. (He was warming in the bullpen.) All four hits in the ninth came after Braves hitters trailed 0-2 in the count.

Said Freeman: “You guys have been seeing us the past two, three years. We seem to have some magic in the ninth inning.”

Said Snitker: “We’re like an NBA game. You don’t want to leave – it comes down to the last third. (His players) keep doing their thing. It’s a pretty neat trait to have.”

Disclaimer time: This NLCS isn’t nearly over. These Dodgers lost one series this irregular season. They went 43-17 for a reason. But Game 1 showed this mighty team isn’t invulnerable. Big-hitting lefties Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger were helpless against the left-handed Fried, going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts. The Dodgers' run came when Fried showed a third consecutive curveball to eighth-place hitter Enrique Hernandez in the fifth. L.A. managed one baserunner thereafter, its final 13 at-bats yielding nothing approaching a hit.

The Dodgers have reached the NLCS four times in five years. This is the Braves' first trip since 2001. And yet: On the field in Arlington, Texas, there seemed no difference between the sides. These were two good teams. The better team on the night prevailed. This series might well end up with the Dodgers winning, but it won’t because the Braves were overawed or overmatched.

Over the 60-game season, the Dodgers led the majors in scoring, but they outscored the Braves by one measly run. The loss of Adam Duvall to a tweaked oblique – he suffered it while swinging through a pitch in the second inning – will force the Braves to adjust what has been a stable batting order, but this team has many guys who can change the scoreboard. Said Freeman of Riley: “Pretty nice having a ninth-place hitter like that.”

Tuesday’s Game 2 is now essential for the Dodgers. Their starter will be Clayton Kershaw, the best pitcher of his generation. The Braves will counter with Ian Anderson, who has made, counting playoffs, eight career starts. But Anderson hasn’t yielded a run in these playoffs, which can’t be said for Kershaw. He was touched for three against the Padres in the NLDS. His career postseason ERA is 4.48. The great Kershaw hasn’t always been great in October.

His team needs him to be great this time. The Braves are playing without pressure. If they don’t win again this year, they’ve already won more playoff games than any Braves team since 1999. They’re loose. They’re having fun. In the latter innings Monday, the Dodgers seemed again to feel the weight of great expectations. If they don’t win the World Series, they’ll again have failed. Postseason baseball is a vicious animal.

Said Snitker: “You can’t replicate this. We hope we’re going to be playing playoff games for a long time. This is why you want to keep running those young guys out there.”

His young guys are unbeaten in postseason. They’ve outscored opponents 27-6. They can play a little, too. If the Dodgers didn’t know that before, they do now.