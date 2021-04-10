The Braves come home and look like themselves again

Said Dansby Swanson: “”It’s a long season. But we’re accustomed to winning. It like, ‘Let’s get the first one.’ And then it’s like, ‘OK, here we go.’ "

They’re 3-4, which is the best you can be when you start 0-4. They haven’t allowed a stumbling start to become an abyss, standings-wise. They’ve stopped the rot. And on this homecoming night, they actually hit. They beat the Phillies 8-1.

Said Freeman of the road swing: “It’s pretty amazing we won even two games … Our offense didn’t do anything.”

In 2020, the Braves led the majors in OPS and were second by one run to the Dodgers in scoring. Through six games in 2021, the Braves were 28th (of 30) in both categories – and last in on-base percentage. Tied for the team lead in homers and RBIs was Pablo Sandoval, who hadn’t started a game. Freeman, the reigning National League MVP, was 2-for-18 with one RBI. Marcell Ozuna, professional hitter, was 2-for-23 with no RBIs and no extra-base hits. Ozzie Albies, professional hitter, began the year 0-for-19.

The only guy hitting his weight was Ronald Acuna, who pretty much won Friday’s game by himself. (OK, Charlie Morton worked six deft innings.) Acuna’s massive two-run homer to center field – it was measured at 456 feet – off the imprecise-on-this-night Wheeler gave the Braves a lead they’d keep. Acuna also had two doubles and an infield single. He also made a splendid catch on Alec Bohm’s liner to right; had that fallen for a hit, Philly would have retaken the lead.

Said Acuna, speaking to Braves TV: “It’s one of the best games I’ve had.” Which is saying something.

Then it got fun. Ehire Adrianza, who hit his way onto the Braves’ roster in spring training, hoisted a three-run homer to right. (Remember when everyone lamented the state of this bench? That’s three pinch-hit homers in seven games.) Freeman golfed a two-run shot to left. It was nice to be home.

Indeed, it was with a palpable sense of relief that the Braves took the field for the first time since the ballpark was renamed. The final game at what was then known as Sun Trust Park was Oct. 9, 2019. (That was the day the Cardinals scored 10 runs in the first.) The place was open to patrons – roughly 13,500, or one-third capacity – and the gathering seemed massive when placed alongside last season’s cardboard cutouts.

Said Freeman: “We haven’t played in front of our fans in two years. It’s going to feel like a full house. It’s going to be a good day.”

For the MVP, Thursday had been nice, too. “I haven’t been back in Atlanta since October,” he said, and the two months of spring training and the opening road swing took him away from two newborn sons, one of whom has grown in a way FaceTime couldn’t quite capture. “Brandon is three months old. I was shocked at how big he was. He was literally a tank. They’re calling him Big Papi.”

Over at the Snitker household, the manager’s young grandchildren were ready early. “They were wearing their Braves uniforms at 8 a.m.,” Snitker said.

Game time was 7:20 p.m. Hope they got their naps. Though the Braves, finally, made enough noise to rouse any snoozers. Said Snitker, speaking afterward: “It was a great atmosphere. It’s something we’ve missed.”

Said Morton: “It felt like there were a lot more people than there were, and it sounded like it, too.”

Thus has panic been quelled in Braves Country. They’ve won three in a row. They dropped an 8-spot on first-place Philly. They’ll be in first place before long.

Be nice to play 10 straight games.