Braves use ‘tomahawk chop’ during home opener

Braves fans perform the "Tomahawk Chop" during Atlanta Braves home opener at Truist Park on Friday.

Braves CEO Derek Schiller was unavailable for an interview on the topic at the AJC’s request this week. The Braves declined to provide a statement.

The tomahawk chop has been a part of Braves home games since 1991, spreading to the team’s fans from Florida State when FSU alum Deion Sanders played for the Braves. It has drawn criticism through the decades, particularly during the division series against the Cardinals.

Before the series’ final game Oct. 9, 2019, the Braves decided not to distribute 40,000 red foam tomahawks to fans, as had been planned, and decided not to play the musical prompt and graphics for the chop when Helsley was in the game. He didn’t get into the game, which the Cardinals won 13-1 after scoring 10 runs in the first inning, and the chop broke out several times.

The Braves said in a written statement at that game that they looked forward “to continued dialogue with those in the Native American community after this postseason concludes.”

During a joint interview with the AJC in July, Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk and Schiller said unequivocally that the Braves would keep their team name and icons, but left open the question of whether the organization would keep the tomahawk chop as part of its in-game fan experience.

“Be assured we are spending a lot of time thinking about it,” McGuirk said then, and Schiller added: “It’s a topic that deserves a lot of debate and a lot of discussion and a lot of thoughtfulness, and that’s exactly what we are doing.”