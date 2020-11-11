Last year’s Masters was most painful for Koepka - for several reasons

“It’s been a grind,” he said. “I had to get my leg stronger just to be able to support my knee.”

He tried to return in three spring starts but after missing the cut at the Honda Classic, he realized he had no game. And though he had put in rehab work, he determined he had not taken enough time and effort to fully recover.

“It’s not that I regret not taking (more) time off,” he said. “The one thing I regret is not really doing the right things. It was more - I don’t want to say I was slacking - but I didn’t put the effort I needed to to rehab. And that’s on me, so I’ve got to live with that.”

While the Tour shut down due to the coronavirus, Koepka set up camp in LaJolla, California, where physical therapist Derek Samuel worked with him at one point for 40 straight days. He started hitting balls in early October, tested himself at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas (top-30 finish at 5-under) and, following another two week break, let it loose last weekend at the Houston Open.

With twin-65s over the weekend, Koepka tied for fifth. But the numbers meant less than a pain-free swing.

“It was nice to be back to normal and feeling good, because I like the way I’m playing,” he said “Hitting it good, putting it good and doing everything right and I guess just shows all the hard work for those two months that I missed.”

The oddsmakers have seen enough. William Hill bookmaker has him out of the top six picks but lists him at 16-to-1. A year after finishing runner-up at Augusta, could Brooks Koepka return as a stealth favorite?

“It’s up to you guys,” he told reporters. “I’m just going about my business, doing what I’ve got to do. Not worried about what anybody says or what anybody does. Just focused on my own game and from there, just go win.”