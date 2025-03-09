Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Braves' Jurickson Profar undergoes CT scan for wrist injury

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar chases a fly-ball on the baseball field during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Thursday, February 13, 2025, North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar chases a fly-ball on the baseball field during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Thursday, February 13, 2025, North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
27 minutes ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. — After an X-ray was negative for a wrist injury suffered Saturday, Braves left fielder Jurickson Profar was flown back to Atlanta on Sunday for a CT scan, according to a team spokesperson.

The results of the test will be known Monday. The second exam following the X-ray was part of the team’s initial plan to determine his injury status.

The team’s most significant acquisition of the offseason, Profar injured his left wrist while attempting a diving catch in the team’s spring-training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at CoolToday Park. Profar was in clear pain after the unsuccessful attempt and was taken out of the game immediately.

Even if the results of the CT scan were to be negative, Profar figures to be sidelined for at least the next few days.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Atlanta Braves

Profar, 32, signed as a free agent in January to a three-year, $42 million contract to play left field. He had a career-best season in 2024, hitting 24 home runs with 85 RBIs for the San Diego Padres.

About the Author

Ken Sugiura is a sports columnist at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Formerly the Georgia Tech beat reporter, Sugiura started at the AJC in 1998 and has covered a variety of beats, mostly within sports.

Follow Ken Sugiura on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar prepares for an indoor batting practice during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Saturday, February 15, 2025, North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Jurickson Profar leaves game Saturday with wrist injury

The injury occurred in the fourth inning of the Braves’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Profar lay writhing in pain before receiving attention from trainers.

Braves took a risk to let Travis d’Arnaud walk, and now Sean Murphy is hurt again

Michael Cunningham: Max Fried leaving for the Yankees got the most attention among Braves offseason departures. Travis d’Arnaud’s departure didn’t seem to get much attention.

Braves catcher Sean Murphy suffers cracked rib, expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks

It’s more bad luck for Murphy, who suffered a left oblique injury on opening day 2024 and missed significant time across what he called a “frustrating” process.

The Latest

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar prepares for an indoor batting practice during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Saturday, February 15, 2025, North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Jurickson Profar leaves game Saturday with wrist injury

Braves’ Spencer Strider: Rehab ‘a really seamless process so far’

Key upcoming dates for the Braves

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.