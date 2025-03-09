Braves' Jurickson Profar undergoes CT scan for wrist injury

NORTH PORT, Fla. — After an X-ray was negative for a wrist injury suffered Saturday, Braves left fielder Jurickson Profar was flown back to Atlanta on Sunday for a CT scan, according to a team spokesperson.
The results of the test will be known Monday. The second exam following the X-ray was part of the team’s initial plan to determine his injury status.
The team’s most significant acquisition of the offseason, Profar injured his left wrist while attempting a diving catch in the team’s spring-training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at CoolToday Park. Profar was in clear pain after the unsuccessful attempt and was taken out of the game immediately.
Even if the results of the CT scan were to be negative, Profar figures to be sidelined for at least the next few days.
Profar, 32, signed as a free agent in January to a three-year, $42 million contract to play left field. He had a career-best season in 2024, hitting 24 home runs with 85 RBIs for the San Diego Padres.
