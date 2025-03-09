Braves' Jurickson Profar undergoes CT scan for wrist injury

NORTH PORT, Fla. — After an X-ray was negative for a wrist injury suffered Saturday, Braves left fielder Jurickson Profar was flown back to Atlanta on Sunday for a CT scan, according to a team spokesperson.

The results of the test will be known Monday. The second exam following the X-ray was part of the team’s initial plan to determine his injury status.

The team’s most significant acquisition of the offseason, Profar injured his left wrist while attempting a diving catch in the team’s spring-training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at CoolToday Park. Profar was in clear pain after the unsuccessful attempt and was taken out of the game immediately.