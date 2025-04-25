Sports
Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars select ex-Collins Hill star Travis Hunter as No. 2 pick in NFL draft

The Heisman Trophy winner was the No. 1 recruit nationally in the 2022 Collins Hill class.
FILE - Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Credit: AP

By AJC Sports
43 minutes ago

Selection: First round (No. 2 overall), Jacksonville

Position: Cornerback/wide receiver

Height, weight: 6-foot, 188 pounds

Class: Junior

Hometown: Suwanee

Notable: Won Heisman Trophy, Associated Press College Football Player of the Year, Biletnikoff Award, Bednarik Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and Paul Hornung Award. ... Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, first-team All-Big 12 wide receiver and cornerback, first-team Associated Press All-American All-Purpose and cornerback and second-team wide receiver. ... No. 1 recruit nationally in the 2022 class who graduated from Collins Hill and began his career at Jackson State. … AJC Super 11 selection in 2021.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne runs a drill during the school’s NFL Pro Day at the University of Georgia Indoor Practice Facility, Wednesday, March, 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot speaks to reporters at the NFL scouting combine in February.

Credit: Michael Conroy/AP

Stacey Abrams speaks at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Georgia State University’s convocation center in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Abrams is at the center of speculation over whether she will mount a third campaign for governor. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

