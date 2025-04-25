Jacksonville Jaguars select ex-Collins Hill star Travis Hunter as No. 2 pick in NFL draft

Class: Junior

Hometown: Suwanee

Notable: Won Heisman Trophy, Associated Press College Football Player of the Year, Biletnikoff Award, Bednarik Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and Paul Hornung Award. ... Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, first-team All-Big 12 wide receiver and cornerback, first-team Associated Press All-American All-Purpose and cornerback and second-team wide receiver. ... No. 1 recruit nationally in the 2022 class who graduated from Collins Hill and began his career at Jackson State. … AJC Super 11 selection in 2021.