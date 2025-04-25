Jacksonville Jaguars select ex-Collins Hill star Travis Hunter as No. 2 pick in NFL draft

Selection: First round (No. 2 overall), Jacksonville
Position: Cornerback/wide receiver
Height, weight: 6-foot, 188 pounds
Class: Junior
Hometown: Suwanee
Notable: Won Heisman Trophy, Associated Press College Football Player of the Year, Biletnikoff Award, Bednarik Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and Paul Hornung Award. ... Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, first-team All-Big 12 wide receiver and cornerback, first-team Associated Press All-American All-Purpose and cornerback and second-team wide receiver. ... No. 1 recruit nationally in the 2022 class who graduated from Collins Hill and began his career at Jackson State. … AJC Super 11 selection in 2021.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Top 10 running back prospects in the 2025 NFL draft
Here are the top 10 quarterback prospects for the NFL draft set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Georgia Tech reserve tight end to transfer
Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Long announced Monday he will enter the transfer portal.
Featured
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
Stacey Abrams considers third run for governor as some Georgia Democrats move on
Once the unquestioned leader of Georgia Democrats, Stacey Abrams now faces an uncertain political future as she considers a third run for governor.
Orange Crush future in limbo after clash between organizer, trademark owner
The Orange Crush beach bash brought tens of thousands of HBCU students to Georgia's coast, but its future is clouded by a dispute between the trademark owner and organizer.
With midterms looming, Georgia fails to make election security upgrades
Election security proposals stalled in the Georgia General Assembly, leaving the same voting technology in place for the 2026 election. Election advocates say they're worried.