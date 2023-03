Info to know: Kennesaw State vs. Xavier

TV: truTV

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Evan Washburn

Records: Kennesaw State 26-8 (15-3 ASUN); Xavier 25-9 (15-5 Big East)

Next: The winner advances to play the winner of the Iowa State-Pittsburgh game on Sunday.

Likely starting lineups: Kennesaw State: Demond Robinson, Chris Youngblood, Terrell Burden, Spencer Rodgers, Brandon Stroud; Xavier: Jerome Hunter, Jack Nunge, Colby Jones, Adam Kunkel, Souley Boum

Team leaders: Kennesaw State: Chris Youngblood, 14.7 points; Brandon Stroud, 6.5 rebounds; Terrell Burden, 4.4 assists. Xavier: Souley Boum, 16.5 points; Jack Nunge, 7.8 rebounds; Souley Boum, 4.4 assists.

Points per game: Kennesaw State 75.3; Xavier 81.4

Opponents points per game: Kennesaw State 68.9; Xavier: 74.1

Enrollments: Kennesaw State is a public school, the third-largest university in Georgia with nearly 43,000 students enrolled. Xavier University is a private institution, located in Cincinnati, that was founded in 1831. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 5,145 as of fall 2021.