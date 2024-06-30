Im birdies final hole to win second Georgia Women’s Amateur

“This is such a big for me because I’ve be struggling so much,” Im said. “Making that putt on 18 was such a relief for me. It was such a stressful round. Just happy to come out on top today.”

The win also gives Im an exemption into the U.S. Women’s Amateur, meaning she can bypass the Monday qualifier and get a little extra sleep.

Mary Miller of Savannah, who will play at Georgia Southern in the fall, shot 74 and finished third at 1-under. Christina Surcey of Cartersville, who will play at Florida State, was fourth at even par.

Im began the tournament with two rounds of 69. But the old Donald Ross design fought back on Sunday. A good drenching from a heavy downpour on Saturday reduced the roll players were getting off the tee and there was enough wind to complicate the situation.

“The golf course was tougher today and I was definitely a little more nervous,” she said. "

Im had a two- or three-shot lead most of the day until consecutive bogeys at 11 and 12 left her only one stroke ahead. Cowart drew even at the par-3 14th when she made a 40-footer for birdie.

Both players made bogeys at No. 16, but each birdied the par-5 17th and were all square going to 18. Im played her approach first and was 20 feet short of the hole location. Cowart was almost pin high, but her approach rolled off the green and left her with a difficult sidehill chip shot. She came close to holing out, but had to helplessly watch as Im made the winner.

“I had an idea we were tied, but I hadn’t really looked at the leaderboards the last few days,” Im said. “I knew we were pretty tight and I knew I needed a birdie to win, at least. I just tried to play solid golf those last few holes.”

Im also won this championship in 2020 at The Landings Club in a seven-hole playoff with her four-ball partner and friend Thienna Huynh of Lilburn. She became the 21st player to win the tournament multiple times, the first since Payton Schanen in 2016-17.