In 2020, Social Circle High School received pressure to change from the Redskins but kept the mascot.

In professional sports, in the NFL the Washington franchise changed its name to the Commanders from the Redskins in 2022 and in MLB the Cleveland franchise changed its name to the Guardians from the Indians in 2021. The MLB’s Braves and the NFL’s Chiefs have faced pressure to change their names but have remained steadfast.

“We are so proud of our team’s name, and our expectation is that we will always be the Atlanta Braves,” Braves’ chairman Terry McGuirk told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2020.

There are now 103 different mascots for high schools in the state of Georgia. Two schools have Phoenix as a mascot.

In making the decision to change its mascot to the Phoenixes, the Cross Keys district said the school’s community voiced concerns that the mascot was an offensive stereotype and an “unacceptable name for Indigenous people” in a memo to the DeKalb School Board.

The following is a list of the number of Georgia high schools with the mascots that have come under scrutiny.

Indians - 14

Warriors - 13

Rebels - 7

Seminoles - 3

Braves - 2

Chiefs - 2

Redskins - 2

Cherokees - 1