With Cross Keys change, 14 high schools have Indians as mascot

There are 23 other high schools with Native American associated mascots
The Newton Rams play against the McEachern Indians in the first half of their game at McEachern High School Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

The Newton Rams play against the McEachern Indians in the first half of their game at McEachern High School Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC)
By AJC Sports
18 minutes ago

Cross Keys High School changed its mascot to the Phoenixes from the Indians by a vote of the DeKalb County School Board on Monday.

That leaves 14 high schools in Georgia with Indians as a mascot. There are 23 other high schools with Native American associated mascots. In addition, there are seven high schools with Rebels as mascots. Such mascots and names have come under scrutiny in recent years as insensitive.

Cross Keys became the latest of a small number of schools to change their mascots or name to avoid racist ties or Native American stereotypes. The Atlanta School Board changed the name of Henry W. Grady High School to Midtown High School in 2020. Grady was formerly a managing editor of The Atlanta Constitution who critics say espoused racist views. In 2021, Turner County High School changed its mascot from the Rebels to the Titans.

In 2020, Social Circle High School received pressure to change from the Redskins but kept the mascot.

ExploreDeKalb officials change high school mascot name after memo from school board staff called it ‘unacceptable’

In professional sports, in the NFL the Washington franchise changed its name to the Commanders from the Redskins in 2022 and in MLB the Cleveland franchise changed its name to the Guardians from the Indians in 2021. The MLB’s Braves and the NFL’s Chiefs have faced pressure to change their names but have remained steadfast.

“We are so proud of our team’s name, and our expectation is that we will always be the Atlanta Braves,” Braves’ chairman Terry McGuirk told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2020.

There are now 103 different mascots for high schools in the state of Georgia. Two schools have Phoenix as a mascot.

In making the decision to change its mascot to the Phoenixes, the Cross Keys district said the school’s community voiced concerns that the mascot was an offensive stereotype and an “unacceptable name for Indigenous people” in a memo to the DeKalb School Board.

The following is a list of the number of Georgia high schools with the mascots that have come under scrutiny.

Indians - 14

Warriors - 13

Rebels - 7

Seminoles - 3

Braves - 2

Chiefs - 2

Redskins - 2

Cherokees - 1

