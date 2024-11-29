When Georgia hosts Georgia Tech Friday night, the rivalry game represents a rare head-to-head conflict with Georgia high school football teams still competing for state championships. It wasn’t planned that way.

When ABC asked Tech and Georgia last spring to move this game to Friday from its traditional slot of the last Saturday of the regular season, the high school teams were expecting a bye week in the GHSA playoffs because of Thanksgiving, a weekend traditionally left open on the GHSA calendar.

But then Hurricane Helene ripped through South Georgia in late September, and hundreds of games were canceled. The GHSA’s solution was to push everybody’s schedule back a week, which meant playoff games moved to Thanksgiving weekend.