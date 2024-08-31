West Georgia high school quarterback seriously injured during game

In a public Facebook post, Kristy Clawson Kimball said around 1 a.m. Saturday that her son was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after the injury and that he could not feel anything below his waist.

Huff said students, staff and community members gathered Saturday morning on the Bremen High School football field to pray for Kimball. He confirmed that there would be opportunities to donate soon.

The team was playing against Bowdon High School at the time of the injury. Huff said Bremen and Bowdon have been playing against each other every year since 1954. Bremen High is located in Haralson County in west Georgia.

“This is a game rich in tradition,” he explained. “You can imagine there was a huge crowd of Bremen and Bowdon fans.”