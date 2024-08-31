Breaking: West Georgia high school quarterback seriously injured during game
High School Sports

West Georgia high school quarterback seriously injured during game

Carson Kimball was injured Friday evening during a game against Bowdon High School.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Carson Kimball was injured Friday evening during a game against Bowdon High School.
By
57 minutes ago

A Bremen High School quarterback was seriously injured during a Friday night home game.

Senior Carson Kimball was injured in the fourth quarter after being tackled, Principal Tim Huff told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Kimball’s condition was not immediately available, but Huff said the injury was serious and that recovery will take a while.

“I’m told when he woke up from surgery this morning that he wanted to see his coaches,” Huff said.

In a public Facebook post, Kristy Clawson Kimball said around 1 a.m. Saturday that her son was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after the injury and that he could not feel anything below his waist.

Huff said students, staff and community members gathered Saturday morning on the Bremen High School football field to pray for Kimball. He confirmed that there would be opportunities to donate soon.

The team was playing against Bowdon High School at the time of the injury. Huff said Bremen and Bowdon have been playing against each other every year since 1954. Bremen High is located in Haralson County in west Georgia.

“This is a game rich in tradition,” he explained. “You can imagine there was a huge crowd of Bremen and Bowdon fans.”

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Class A-Div. 1 Blog: Week 2 Takeaways, Dodge County earns key Region 2 win
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

Once overlooked, QB Carson Beck now center of attention for No. 1 Georgia
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Weekend Preview: Top 10 Georgia high school football games of Week 3
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Notable results from Week 2: Seckinger stuns Archer for biggest win in school history
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High school football scores from Week 3
Week 3 Friday Night Roundups from high school football
Sprayberry 38, Kennesaw Mountain 3
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How to watch Georgia State at Georgia Tech in Yellow Jackets’ home opener
$370M in bonds approved to fund ‘Teachers Village’ tower in Atlanta
Does Kamala Harris’ visit signal the ‘lane to the White House goes through Savannah’?