Week 9 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 6A, No. 1 ranked Alpharetta completed a perfect 31-0 season and will take the No. 1 seed into the playoffs. No. 2 Walton earned the Region 5 championship and carries a 10-match win-streak into the postseason. Norcross moved up from No. 5 to No. 3 after clinching Region 7′s top seed and posting its eighth-straight victory and North Forsyth slid to No. 4 after falling to No. 5 West Forsyth 3-2. Marietta moved up to No. 6 and sent North Cobb down to No. 4 after the defending Class 7A state champs fell to Marietta and Cherokee to slide down to the Region 5 No. 4 seed. In Class 5A, Pope overtook the No. 1 spot after defeating previous No. 1 ranked River Ridge 3-2 to earn the No. 1 seed out of Region 6. Woodward Academy fell from No. 2 to No. 4 and is 36-2 with its only losses coming to Class 4A ELCA and Class 5A No. 5 ranked Sequoyah. Johns Creek returned to the poll at No. 8 in place of Chamblee.

The Class 4A poll shifted with Cartersville leaping Kell for No. 3 and Blessed Trinity moving up to No. 4 after defeating the now fifth-ranked Longhorns 3-1. Midtown made a move up from No. 9 to No. 7 and Union Grove returned to the poll at No. 10.

In Class 3A, Chestatee moved up to No. 1 after previously top-ranked Jefferson dropped its second match of the year to Oconee County. Chestatee will be the No. 2 overall seed in the tournament and No. 1 overall seed Richmond Academy retains its spot at No. 2 in the poll. Oconee County moved up to No. 3 after its wins over Jefferson—which fell to No. 4. Sandy Creek made a big move up to No. 5 this week and Calhoun debuted for the first time this season after wins over Heritage-Catoosa and Northwest Whitfield.