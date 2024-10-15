Week 9 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 6A, No. 1 ranked Alpharetta completed a perfect 31-0 season and will take the No. 1 seed into the playoffs. No. 2 Walton earned the Region 5 championship and carries a 10-match win-streak into the postseason. Norcross moved up from No. 5 to No. 3 after clinching Region 7′s top seed and posting its eighth-straight victory and North Forsyth slid to No. 4 after falling to No. 5 West Forsyth 3-2. Marietta moved up to No. 6 and sent North Cobb down to No. 4 after the defending Class 7A state champs fell to Marietta and Cherokee to slide down to the Region 5 No. 4 seed. In Class 5A, Pope overtook the No. 1 spot after defeating previous No. 1 ranked River Ridge 3-2 to earn the No. 1 seed out of Region 6. Woodward Academy fell from No. 2 to No. 4 and is 36-2 with its only losses coming to Class 4A ELCA and Class 5A No. 5 ranked Sequoyah. Johns Creek returned to the poll at No. 8 in place of Chamblee.
The Class 4A poll shifted with Cartersville leaping Kell for No. 3 and Blessed Trinity moving up to No. 4 after defeating the now fifth-ranked Longhorns 3-1. Midtown made a move up from No. 9 to No. 7 and Union Grove returned to the poll at No. 10.
In Class 3A, Chestatee moved up to No. 1 after previously top-ranked Jefferson dropped its second match of the year to Oconee County. Chestatee will be the No. 2 overall seed in the tournament and No. 1 overall seed Richmond Academy retains its spot at No. 2 in the poll. Oconee County moved up to No. 3 after its wins over Jefferson—which fell to No. 4. Sandy Creek made a big move up to No. 5 this week and Calhoun debuted for the first time this season after wins over Heritage-Catoosa and Northwest Whitfield.
The Class 2A poll saw Savannah Arts move up to No. 3 ahead of Columbus—which shifted up to No. 4 this week. Elite Scholar’s Academy moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 in Class A after earning the No. 2 overall seed and Hebron Christian remains No. 1 in Class A-3A Private after securing the No. 1 overall seed.
Class 6A
1. Alpharetta
2. Walton
3. Norcross
4. North Forsyth
5. West Forsyth
6. Marietta
7. North Cobb
8. Buford
9. North Gwinnett
10. Brookwood
Class 5A
1. Pope
2. River Ridge
3. Milton
4. Woodward Academy
5. Sequoyah
6. McIntosh
7. Jackson County
8. Johns Creek
9. Loganville
10. Woodstock
Class 4A
1. Pace Academy
2. Marist
3. Cartersville
4. Blessed Trinity
5. Kell
6. Westminster
7. Midtown
8. North Oconee
9. East Forsyth
10. Union Grove
Class 3A
1. Chestatee
2. Richmond Academy
3. Oconee County
4. Jefferson
5. Sandy Creek
6. White County
7. Whitewater
8. Cherokee Bluff
9. Calhoun
10. Heritage-Catoosa
Class 2A
1. Morgan County
2. Coahulla Creek
3. Savannah Arts
4. Columbus
5. East Jackson
6. Pierce County
7. Ringgold
8. Miller Grove
9. Sonoraville
10. Hart County
Class A
1. Gordon Lee
2. Elite Scholar’s Academy
3. Armuchee
4. Bremen
5. Fannin County
6. Oglethorpe County
7. Model
8. Lake Oconee Academy
9. Lamar County
10. Chattooga
Class A-3A
1. Hebron Christian
2. Mt. Pisgah
3. Savannah Christian
4. Trinity Christian
5. Greater Atlanta Christian
6. Holy Innocents’
7. Wesleyan
8. St. Vincent’s
9. Mt. Paran
10. Lovett
