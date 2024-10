Week 9 high school football scores

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Buford wide receiver Jordan Allen (4) makes a third down catch against Milton defensive back Ma'khi Jones (3) during the first half at Milton High School, Friday, August 16, 2024, in Milton, Ga. This game is between two of the top teams in the state, as Milton is ranked No. 1 in Class 5A and Buford is ranked No. 1 in Class 6A. (Jason Getz / AJC)