Week 8 Softball Rankings

Credit: Wesleyan Twitter @Softball_Wolves

By Score Atlanta
33 minutes ago

The season ends this week with each region reporting results by Saturday to fill the playoff brackets which will play two rounds to determine which teams advance to the double-elimination championships brackets in Columbus.

Buford is the team to beat in Class 6A but East Coweta, North Cobb, Archer and Grovetown fill a talented top 5. In Class 5A, Lassiter is at the top but Seckinger, Greenbrier, Effingham County and East Paulding are threatening.

Northside-Columbus tops Class 4A ahead of Eastside, Harris County, East Forsyth and Ola. In Class 3A, Heritage-Catoosa is the top-ranked favorite with Southeast Bulloch, LaFayette, Harlem and Cherokee Bluff rounding out the top 5.

Appling County is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A and leads Prince Avenue Christian, Morgan County, Cook and Pike County. Gordon Lee is ranked atop Class A Division I ahead of Wesleyan, Banks County, Toombs County and Social Circle. Lanier County is a favorite in Class A Division II with Irwin County, Metter, Emanuel County Institute and Wheeler County in the top 5.

Class 6A

1. Buford

2. East Coweta

3. North Cobb

4. Archer

5. Grovetown

6. Brookwood

7. Harrison

8. Grayson

9. North Paulding

10. Mill Creek

Class 5A

1. Lassiter

2. Seckinger

3. Greenbrier

4. Effingham County

5. East Paulding

6. Northgate

7. Pope

8. McIntosh

9. Creekview

10. South Effingham

Class 4A

1. Northside-Columbus

2. Eastside

3. Harris County

4. East Forsyth

5. Ola

6. Allatoona

7. Cartersville

8. St. Pius X

9. Kell

10. Marist

Class 3A

1. Heritage-Catoosa

2. Southeast Bulloch

3. LaFayette

4. Harlem

5. Cherokee Bluff

6. West Laurens

7. Pickens

8. Peach County

9. Monroe Area

10. North Hall

Class 2A

1. Appling County

2. Prince Avenue Christian

3. Morgan County

4. Cook

5. Pike County

6. Sonoraville

7. Rockmart

8. Hebron Christian

9. Burke County

10. Coahulla Creek

Class A Division I

1. Gordon Lee

2. Wesleyan

3. Banks County

4. Toombs County

5. Social Circle

6. ACE Charter

7. Bremen

8. East Laurens

9. Bacon County

10. Dade County

Class A Division II

1. Lanier County

2. Irwin County

3. Metter

4. Emanuel County Institute

5. Wheeler County

6. Taylor County

7. Glascock County

8. Bowdon

9. Johnson County

10. Georgia Military

