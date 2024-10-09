Week 8 Softball Rankings

The season ends this week with each region reporting results by Saturday to fill the playoff brackets which will play two rounds to determine which teams advance to the double-elimination championships brackets in Columbus.
Buford is the team to beat in Class 6A but East Coweta, North Cobb, Archer and Grovetown fill a talented top 5. In Class 5A, Lassiter is at the top but Seckinger, Greenbrier, Effingham County and East Paulding are threatening.
Northside-Columbus tops Class 4A ahead of Eastside, Harris County, East Forsyth and Ola. In Class 3A, Heritage-Catoosa is the top-ranked favorite with Southeast Bulloch, LaFayette, Harlem and Cherokee Bluff rounding out the top 5.
Appling County is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A and leads Prince Avenue Christian, Morgan County, Cook and Pike County. Gordon Lee is ranked atop Class A Division I ahead of Wesleyan, Banks County, Toombs County and Social Circle. Lanier County is a favorite in Class A Division II with Irwin County, Metter, Emanuel County Institute and Wheeler County in the top 5.
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. East Coweta
3. North Cobb
4. Archer
5. Grovetown
6. Brookwood
7. Harrison
8. Grayson
9. North Paulding
10. Mill Creek
Class 5A
1. Lassiter
2. Seckinger
3. Greenbrier
4. Effingham County
5. East Paulding
6. Northgate
7. Pope
8. McIntosh
9. Creekview
10. South Effingham
Class 4A
1. Northside-Columbus
2. Eastside
3. Harris County
4. East Forsyth
5. Ola
6. Allatoona
7. Cartersville
8. St. Pius X
9. Kell
10. Marist
Class 3A
1. Heritage-Catoosa
2. Southeast Bulloch
3. LaFayette
4. Harlem
5. Cherokee Bluff
6. West Laurens
7. Pickens
8. Peach County
9. Monroe Area
10. North Hall
Class 2A
1. Appling County
2. Prince Avenue Christian
3. Morgan County
4. Cook
5. Pike County
6. Sonoraville
7. Rockmart
8. Hebron Christian
9. Burke County
10. Coahulla Creek
Class A Division I
1. Gordon Lee
2. Wesleyan
3. Banks County
4. Toombs County
5. Social Circle
6. ACE Charter
7. Bremen
8. East Laurens
9. Bacon County
10. Dade County
Class A Division II
1. Lanier County
2. Irwin County
3. Metter
4. Emanuel County Institute
5. Wheeler County
6. Taylor County
7. Glascock County
8. Bowdon
9. Johnson County
10. Georgia Military
About the Author