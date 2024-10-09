Week 8 Softball Rankings

The season ends this week with each region reporting results by Saturday to fill the playoff brackets which will play two rounds to determine which teams advance to the double-elimination championships brackets in Columbus.

Buford is the team to beat in Class 6A but East Coweta, North Cobb, Archer and Grovetown fill a talented top 5. In Class 5A, Lassiter is at the top but Seckinger, Greenbrier, Effingham County and East Paulding are threatening.

Northside-Columbus tops Class 4A ahead of Eastside, Harris County, East Forsyth and Ola. In Class 3A, Heritage-Catoosa is the top-ranked favorite with Southeast Bulloch, LaFayette, Harlem and Cherokee Bluff rounding out the top 5.