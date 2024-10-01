Week 7 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 6A, No. 1 Alpharetta improved to 28-0 and has only dropped five sets all season with a 64-5 overall advantage. Previously No. 2-ranked North Forsyth fell to Pope and Oconee County and was replaced by Walton—which is riding a 7-game win-streak. West Forsyth climbed from No. 9 to No. 6 and Norcross fell from No. 5 to No. 7 after a loss to Hebron Christian and North Gwinnett—which debuted at No. 10 after its win over the Blue Devils. In Class 5A, No. 2 Woodward Academy extended its win-streak to 17-straight and Loganville moved up one spot to No. 8 after Woodstock’s tough four-game losing streak.
In Class 4A, the poll did not shift, but No. 3 Kell continues a hot-streak and has grown its win-streak to 11-straight. The Class 3A poll saw Oconee County climb from No. 7 to No. 4 and Sonoraville debuted in the Class 2A poll after a big win over Ringgold. In Class A, No. 2 Armuchee (30-1) avenged its only loss of the season with a win over No. 6 Model. Fannin County jumped Model this week after defeating them and Oglethorpe County moved up from No. 9 to No. 4 after winning six-straight. In Class A-3A Private, Wesleyan climbed from No. 10 to No. 6.
Class 6A
1. Alpharetta
2. Walton
3. North Forsyth
4. North Cobb
5. Buford
6. West Forsyth
7. Norcross
8. Marietta
9. Brookwood
10. North Gwinnett
Class 5A
1. River Ridge
2. Woodward Academy
3. Milton
4. Pope
5. Sequoyah
6. McIntosh
7. Jackson County
8. Loganville
9. Woodstock
10. Chamblee
Class 4A
1. Pace Academy
2. Marist
3. Kell
4. Cartersville
5. Blessed Trinity
6. Westminster
7. St. Pius
8. East Forsyth
9. Midtown
10. ELCA
Class 3A
1. Jefferson
2. Richmond Academy
3. Chestatee
4. Oconee County
5. Heritage-Catoosa
6. Cherokee Bluff
7. White County
8. Whitewater
9. LaFayette
10. Sandy Creek
Class 2A
1. Morgan County
2. Coahulla Creek
3. Pierce County
4. Ringgold
5. Columbus
6. East Forsyth
7. Appling County
8. Sonoraville
9. Miller Grove
10. Hart County
Class 1A
1. Gordon Lee
2. Armuchee
3. Elite Scholar’s Academy
4. Oglethorpe County
5. Fannin County
6. Model
7. Bremen
8. Lake Oconee Academy
9. Lamar County
10. Chattooga
Class A-3A Private
1. Hebron Christian
2. Mt. Pisgah
3. Greater Atlanta Christian
4. Trinity Christian
5. Savannah Christian
6. Wesleyan
7. Mt. Paran
8. Holy Innocents’
9. Lovett
10. St. Vincent’s
