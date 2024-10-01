Week 7 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 6A, No. 1 Alpharetta improved to 28-0 and has only dropped five sets all season with a 64-5 overall advantage. Previously No. 2-ranked North Forsyth fell to Pope and Oconee County and was replaced by Walton—which is riding a 7-game win-streak. West Forsyth climbed from No. 9 to No. 6 and Norcross fell from No. 5 to No. 7 after a loss to Hebron Christian and North Gwinnett—which debuted at No. 10 after its win over the Blue Devils. In Class 5A, No. 2 Woodward Academy extended its win-streak to 17-straight and Loganville moved up one spot to No. 8 after Woodstock’s tough four-game losing streak.

In Class 4A, the poll did not shift, but No. 3 Kell continues a hot-streak and has grown its win-streak to 11-straight. The Class 3A poll saw Oconee County climb from No. 7 to No. 4 and Sonoraville debuted in the Class 2A poll after a big win over Ringgold. In Class A, No. 2 Armuchee (30-1) avenged its only loss of the season with a win over No. 6 Model. Fannin County jumped Model this week after defeating them and Oglethorpe County moved up from No. 9 to No. 4 after winning six-straight. In Class A-3A Private, Wesleyan climbed from No. 10 to No. 6.

Class 6A