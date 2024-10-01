High School Sports

Week 7 Volleyball Rankings

ajc.com

Credit: Oconee County

Credit: Oconee County

By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

In Class 6A, No. 1 Alpharetta improved to 28-0 and has only dropped five sets all season with a 64-5 overall advantage. Previously No. 2-ranked North Forsyth fell to Pope and Oconee County and was replaced by Walton—which is riding a 7-game win-streak. West Forsyth climbed from No. 9 to No. 6 and Norcross fell from No. 5 to No. 7 after a loss to Hebron Christian and North Gwinnett—which debuted at No. 10 after its win over the Blue Devils. In Class 5A, No. 2 Woodward Academy extended its win-streak to 17-straight and Loganville moved up one spot to No. 8 after Woodstock’s tough four-game losing streak.

In Class 4A, the poll did not shift, but No. 3 Kell continues a hot-streak and has grown its win-streak to 11-straight. The Class 3A poll saw Oconee County climb from No. 7 to No. 4 and Sonoraville debuted in the Class 2A poll after a big win over Ringgold. In Class A, No. 2 Armuchee (30-1) avenged its only loss of the season with a win over No. 6 Model. Fannin County jumped Model this week after defeating them and Oglethorpe County moved up from No. 9 to No. 4 after winning six-straight. In Class A-3A Private, Wesleyan climbed from No. 10 to No. 6.

Class 6A

1. Alpharetta

2. Walton

3. North Forsyth

4. North Cobb

5. Buford

6. West Forsyth

7. Norcross

8. Marietta

9. Brookwood

10. North Gwinnett

Class 5A

1. River Ridge

2. Woodward Academy

3. Milton

4. Pope

5. Sequoyah

6. McIntosh

7. Jackson County

8. Loganville

9. Woodstock

10. Chamblee

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy

2. Marist

3. Kell

4. Cartersville

5. Blessed Trinity

6. Westminster

7. St. Pius

8. East Forsyth

9. Midtown

10. ELCA

Class 3A

1. Jefferson

2. Richmond Academy

3. Chestatee

4. Oconee County

5. Heritage-Catoosa

6. Cherokee Bluff

7. White County

8. Whitewater

9. LaFayette

10. Sandy Creek

Class 2A

1. Morgan County

2. Coahulla Creek

3. Pierce County

4. Ringgold

5. Columbus

6. East Forsyth

7. Appling County

8. Sonoraville

9. Miller Grove

10. Hart County

Class 1A

1. Gordon Lee

2. Armuchee

3. Elite Scholar’s Academy

4. Oglethorpe County

5. Fannin County

6. Model

7. Bremen

8. Lake Oconee Academy

9. Lamar County

10. Chattooga

Class A-3A Private

1. Hebron Christian

2. Mt. Pisgah

3. Greater Atlanta Christian

4. Trinity Christian

5. Savannah Christian

6. Wesleyan

7. Mt. Paran

8. Holy Innocents’

9. Lovett

10. St. Vincent’s

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: @DCSDAthletics

Week 6 Softball Rankings
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Football rankings: Little change after storm-ridden weekend
Placeholder Image

Credit: Stan Awtrey

List: Teams in each GHSA class allowing fewest points through Week 6
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jamie Spaar

List: Highest-scoring teams in each GHSA classification after Week 6
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Stan Awtrey

New Hampstead QB sets passing record in loss to Perry
Georgia high school football season extended one week; playoffs begin Nov. 15-16
Football rankings: Little change after storm-ridden weekend
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

BioLab facing lawsuits for damages after Conyers chemical plant fire1h ago
More Georgia counties are approved for federal disaster relief1h ago
Dockworkers go on strike at Georgia’s ports: What to know