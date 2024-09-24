Week 6 Softball Rankings

Buford tops Class 6A and leads East Coweta, Brookwood, North Cobb and Grovetown in the top 5 while Archer, Grayson, North Paulding, Mill Creek and Harrison round out the top 10.
Lassiter leads Class 5A with Seckinger, East Paulding, Pope and Greenbrier in the top 5. In Class 4A, Eastside leads with Northside-Columbus, Harris County, Cartersville and Ola filling the top 5.
Heritage-Catoosa is the team to beat in Class 3A and leads West Laurens, Southeast Bulloch, Peach County and Cherokee Bluff. Appling County tops Class 2A ahead of Hebron Christian, Pike County, Morgan County and Cook.
Gordon Lee remains atop Class A Division I with Wesleyan, Banks County, Toombs County and Bremen in the top 5. In Class A Division II, Lanier County is ranked atop Irwin County, Wheeler County, Glascock County and Emanuel County Institute.
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. East Coweta
3. Brookwood
4. North Cobb
5. Grovetown
6. Archer
7. Grayson
8. North Paulding
9. Mill Creek
10. Harrison
Class 5A
1. Lassiter
2. Seckinger
3. East Paulding
4. Pope
5. Greenbrier
6. Effingham County
7. Northgate
8. Milton
9. Veterans
10. South Effingham
Class 4A
1. Eastside
2. Northside-Columbus
3. Harris County
4. Cartersville
5. Ola
6. Wayne County
7. East Forsyth
8. Allatoona
9. Kell
10. North Oconee
Class 3A
1. Heritage-Catoosa
2. West Laurens
3. Southeast Bulloch
4. Peach County
5. Cherokee Bluff
6. LaFayette
7. Harlem
8. Pickens
9. North Hall
10. LaGrange
Class 2A
1. Appling County
2. Hebron Christian
3. Pike County
4. Morgan County
5. Cook
6. Sonoraville
7. Prince Avenue Christian
8. Rockmart
9. Columbus
10. Stephens County
Class A Division I
1. Gordon Lee
2. Wesleyan
3. Banks County
4. Toombs County
5. Bremen
6. Social Circle
7. East Laurens
8. Heard County
9. Bacon County
10. Haralson County
Class A Division II
1. Lanier County
2. Irwin County
3. Wheeler County
4. Glascock County
5. Emanuel County Institute
6. Screven County
7. Georgia Military
8. Wilcox County
9. Metter
10. Bowdon
