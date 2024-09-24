Week 6 Softball Rankings

Buford tops Class 6A and leads East Coweta, Brookwood, North Cobb and Grovetown in the top 5 while Archer, Grayson, North Paulding, Mill Creek and Harrison round out the top 10.

Lassiter leads Class 5A with Seckinger, East Paulding, Pope and Greenbrier in the top 5. In Class 4A, Eastside leads with Northside-Columbus, Harris County, Cartersville and Ola filling the top 5.

Heritage-Catoosa is the team to beat in Class 3A and leads West Laurens, Southeast Bulloch, Peach County and Cherokee Bluff. Appling County tops Class 2A ahead of Hebron Christian, Pike County, Morgan County and Cook.