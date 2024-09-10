Week 4 Softball Rankings

Wesleyan moved to the top spot in Class A Division I after handing Class 6A No. 1 Buford its first loss in nearly two years with a 5-3 victory on the road on Sept. 4.

Buford led Wesleyan 3-0 after five innings but a four-run effort in the top of the sixth inning coupled with a single run in the top of the seventh inning propelled Wesleyan to victory.

Buford – which maintained the team’s spot atop the Class 6A poll with an 11-1 record -- last lost on October 20, 2022, to Lambert 1-0 in the Region Tournament before entering the playoffs and winning the state championship tournament. East Coweta, Brookwood, North Cobb and Grovetown round out the Class 6A top 5. In Class 5A, Seckinger remains at the top and leads Lassiter, East Paulding, Pope and Greenbrier.