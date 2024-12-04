Week 4 Girls Basketball Rankings

North Forsyth is 6-0 after victories against Sequoyah 66-51 and Hewitt-Trussville 73-67 over the Thanksgiving break and ranks at the top of Class 6A.

Carrollton, Norcross, Buford and North Paulding round out the top 5 in the state’s highest class. Campbell, Cherokee, Grayson, Archer and Lambert fill the top 10.

In Class 5A, Woodward is ranked at the top and leads Milton, River Ridge, Langston Hughes and Morrow. Creekside tops Class 4A and leads Marist, Midtown, North Oconee and Kell in the top 5.