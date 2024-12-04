High School Sports
Week 4 Girls Basketball Rankings

Hebron Christian's Danielle Osho (23) grabs a rebound over Wesleyan's Bryanna Preston (left) and Wesleyan's Chazadi Wright (right) during the first half of GHSA Basketball Class 3A Girl’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Friday, Mar. 8, 2024, in Macon. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hebron Christian's Danielle Osho (23) grabs a rebound over Wesleyan's Bryanna Preston (left) and Wesleyan's Chazadi Wright (right) during the first half of GHSA Basketball Class 3A Girl’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Friday, Mar. 8, 2024, in Macon. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

North Forsyth is 6-0 after victories against Sequoyah 66-51 and Hewitt-Trussville 73-67 over the Thanksgiving break and ranks at the top of Class 6A.

Carrollton, Norcross, Buford and North Paulding round out the top 5 in the state’s highest class. Campbell, Cherokee, Grayson, Archer and Lambert fill the top 10.

In Class 5A, Woodward is ranked at the top and leads Milton, River Ridge, Langston Hughes and Morrow. Creekside tops Class 4A and leads Marist, Midtown, North Oconee and Kell in the top 5.

Baldwin leads Class 3A’s standings ahead of Pickens, Jefferson, Oconee County and Fayette County. In Class 2A, Josey is the team to beat with Hardaway, Thomson, Carver-Columbus and Butler filling the top 5.

Temple is ranked atop Class A Division I with Model, Central-Macon, Fannin County and Rabun County filling the top 5. In Class A Division II, Taylor County is the team to beat and is leading Wilcox County, Bryan County, Warren County and Clinch County.

Hebron Christian is ranked at the top of Class 1A-3A Private with St. Francis, Mount Paran, Southwest Atlanta Christian and Holy Innocents’.

Class 6A

1. North Forsyth

2. Carrollton

3. Norcross

4. Buford

5. North Paulding

6. Campbell

7. Cherokee

8. Grayson

9. Archer

10. Lambert

Class 5A

1. Woodward Academy

2. Milton

3. River Ridge

4. Langston Hughes

5. Morrow

6. Creekview

7. Tri-Cities

8. Bradwell Institute

9. Arabia Mountain

10. New Manchester

Class 4A

1. Creekside

2. Marist

3. Midtown

4. North Oconee

5. Kell

6. Jackson-Atlanta

7. Dalton

8. Ware County

9. Warner Robins

10. Southwest DeKalb

Class 3A

1. Baldwin

2. Pickens

3. Jefferson

4. Oconee County

5. Fayette County

6. White County

7. Sandy Creek

8. Luella

9. Cross Creek

10. Cherokee Bluff

Class 2A

1. Josey

2. Hardaway

3. Thomson

4. Carver-Columbus

5. Butler

6. Murray County

7. Sonoraville

8. Sumter County

9. Columbia

10. Coahulla Creek

Class A Division I

1. Temple

2. Model

3. Central-Macon

4. Fannin County

5. Rabun County

6. Elbert County

7. Dodge County

8. East Laurens

9. Lamar County

10. Banks County

Class A Division II

1. Taylor County

2. Wilcox County

3. Bryan County

4. Warren County

5. Clinch County

6. Terrell County

7. Early County

8. Screven County

9. Macon County

10. Seminole County

Class 1A-3A Private

1. Hebron Christian

2. St. Francis

3. Mount Paran

4. Southwest Atlanta Christian

5. Holy Innocents’

6. Greenforest

7. Galloway

8. Athens Academy

9. GAC

10. Whitefield Academy

