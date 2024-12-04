Week 4 Girls Basketball Rankings

North Forsyth is 6-0 after victories against Sequoyah 66-51 and Hewitt-Trussville 73-67 over the Thanksgiving break and ranks at the top of Class 6A.
Carrollton, Norcross, Buford and North Paulding round out the top 5 in the state’s highest class. Campbell, Cherokee, Grayson, Archer and Lambert fill the top 10.
In Class 5A, Woodward is ranked at the top and leads Milton, River Ridge, Langston Hughes and Morrow. Creekside tops Class 4A and leads Marist, Midtown, North Oconee and Kell in the top 5.
Baldwin leads Class 3A’s standings ahead of Pickens, Jefferson, Oconee County and Fayette County. In Class 2A, Josey is the team to beat with Hardaway, Thomson, Carver-Columbus and Butler filling the top 5.
Temple is ranked atop Class A Division I with Model, Central-Macon, Fannin County and Rabun County filling the top 5. In Class A Division II, Taylor County is the team to beat and is leading Wilcox County, Bryan County, Warren County and Clinch County.
Hebron Christian is ranked at the top of Class 1A-3A Private with St. Francis, Mount Paran, Southwest Atlanta Christian and Holy Innocents’.
Class 6A
1. North Forsyth
2. Carrollton
3. Norcross
4. Buford
5. North Paulding
6. Campbell
7. Cherokee
8. Grayson
9. Archer
10. Lambert
Class 5A
1. Woodward Academy
2. Milton
3. River Ridge
4. Langston Hughes
5. Morrow
6. Creekview
7. Tri-Cities
8. Bradwell Institute
9. Arabia Mountain
10. New Manchester
Class 4A
1. Creekside
2. Marist
3. Midtown
4. North Oconee
5. Kell
6. Jackson-Atlanta
7. Dalton
8. Ware County
9. Warner Robins
10. Southwest DeKalb
Class 3A
1. Baldwin
2. Pickens
3. Jefferson
4. Oconee County
5. Fayette County
6. White County
7. Sandy Creek
8. Luella
9. Cross Creek
10. Cherokee Bluff
Class 2A
1. Josey
2. Hardaway
3. Thomson
4. Carver-Columbus
5. Butler
6. Murray County
7. Sonoraville
8. Sumter County
9. Columbia
10. Coahulla Creek
Class A Division I
1. Temple
2. Model
3. Central-Macon
4. Fannin County
5. Rabun County
6. Elbert County
7. Dodge County
8. East Laurens
9. Lamar County
10. Banks County
Class A Division II
1. Taylor County
2. Wilcox County
3. Bryan County
4. Warren County
5. Clinch County
6. Terrell County
7. Early County
8. Screven County
9. Macon County
10. Seminole County
Class 1A-3A Private
1. Hebron Christian
2. St. Francis
3. Mount Paran
4. Southwest Atlanta Christian
5. Holy Innocents’
6. Greenforest
7. Galloway
8. Athens Academy
9. GAC
10. Whitefield Academy
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com