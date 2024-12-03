Exclusive: Our latest dining guide: Check out 33 Georgia diners worth the trip
High School Sports
High School Sports

Week 4 Boys Basketball Rankings

McEachern's Nnadozie Onyirimba (30) and Grayson's Cj Hyland (11) fight for a rebound during the second half of GHSA Basketball Class 7A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Saturday, Mar. 9, 2024, in Macon. Grayson won 51-41 over McEachern. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

McEachern's Nnadozie Onyirimba (30) and Grayson's Cj Hyland (11) fight for a rebound during the second half of GHSA Basketball Class 7A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Saturday, Mar. 9, 2024, in Macon. Grayson won 51-41 over McEachern. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By Score Atlanta
47 minutes ago

In Class 6A, No. 1 Grayson improved to 5-0 and picked up a superb 73-58 win over Class 5A No. 1 ranked Milton in the prestigious Jared Cook Classic. The Rams also defeated Class 3A No. 1 Cedar Grove 71-49 at the On the Radar Hoops Thanksgiving Showcase and took down North Carolina powerhouse Combine Academy at the Hard in the Paint Showcase—in a 79-74 victory that saw Caleb Holt net a team-high 30 points. No. 2 Wheeler defeated three out-of-state opponents to improve to 4-1 and Norcross stayed at No. 3 after falling for the first time this season to Hoover. Etowah moved up to No. 6 after improving to 5-0 and South Gwinnett jumped to No. 9.

Bradwell Institute debuted at No. 8 in Class 5A and Maynard Jackson moved up one spot to No. 5 in Class 4A. Southwest DeKalb debuted at No. 10 and Pickens climbed to No. 6 in Class 3A. Laney made its debut at No. 9 in Class 2A and Putnam County climbed to No. 3 in Class A Div. I after its blazing 8-0 start. Savannah and Holy Innocents’ remain No. 1 in Class A-Div. II and Class A-3A Private.

Class 6A

1. Grayson

2. Wheeler

3. Norcross

4. Newton

5. Walton

6. Etowah

7. McEachern

8. Pebblebrook

9. South Gwinnett

10. Lambert

Class 5A

1. Milton

2. Woodward Academy

3. Lee County

4. Tri-Cities

5. Winder-Barrow

6. Habersham Central

7. Riverwood

8. Bradwell Institute

9. Gainesville

10. Alexander

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy

2. Kell

3. Eagle’s Landing

4. North Oconee

5. Maynard Jackson

6. McDonough

7. Westminster

8. St. Pius

9. Marist

10. Southwest DeKalb

Class 3A

1. Cedar Grove

2. Cross Creek

3. Westside-Augusta

4. Dougherty

5. Sandy Creek

6. Pickens

7. Cherokee Bluff

8. Upson-Lee

9. Douglass

10. Baldwin

Class 2A

1. Carver-Columbus

2. Columbia

3. Butler

4. South Atlanta

5. KIPP Atlanta

6. Westside-Macon

7. Union County

8. Hart County

9. Laney

10. Thomson

Class A Div. 1

1. Southwest Macon

2. Toombs County

3. Putnam County

4. Rabun County

5. Temple

6. Model

7. Jasper County

8. Swainsboro

9. Woodville-Thompkins

10. East Laurens

Class A Div. 2

1. Savannah

2. Manchester

3. Warren County

4. Calhoun County

5. McIntosh County Academy

6. Mitchell County

7. Randolph-Clay

8. Macon County

9. Portal

10. Jenkins County

Class A-3A Private

1. Holy Innocents’

2. Greenforest Christian

3. North Cobb Christian

4. Darlington

5. St. Francis

6. Greater Atlanta Christian

7. Lovett

8. Mt. Paran

9. King’s Ridge

10. Mt. Bethel

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hebron girls down IMG Academy, Week 3 girls basketball rankings
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Reclassification puts its mark on new-look Class 3A semifinals7m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Four teams from Region 2 still alive heading into Class 5A football quarterfinals
Placeholder Image
Georgia high school football teams with at least 5 all-time wins over top-ranked...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Class A Division II playoffs play to form, four top-ranked teams meet in semifinals6m ago
Reclassification puts its mark on new-look Class 3A semifinals7m ago
Travis Hunter goes from AJC player of the year to Heisman Trophy favorite
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Peach Pass users should check accounts before upcoming updates
WEATHER
Snow flurries fall in North Georgia, below freezing temps in metro Atlanta
HEAT CHECK
Here are the best albums by Georgia artists in 2024, ranked