Week 4 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 6A, No. 1 Grayson improved to 5-0 and picked up a superb 73-58 win over Class 5A No. 1 ranked Milton in the prestigious Jared Cook Classic. The Rams also defeated Class 3A No. 1 Cedar Grove 71-49 at the On the Radar Hoops Thanksgiving Showcase and took down North Carolina powerhouse Combine Academy at the Hard in the Paint Showcase—in a 79-74 victory that saw Caleb Holt net a team-high 30 points. No. 2 Wheeler defeated three out-of-state opponents to improve to 4-1 and Norcross stayed at No. 3 after falling for the first time this season to Hoover. Etowah moved up to No. 6 after improving to 5-0 and South Gwinnett jumped to No. 9.
Bradwell Institute debuted at No. 8 in Class 5A and Maynard Jackson moved up one spot to No. 5 in Class 4A. Southwest DeKalb debuted at No. 10 and Pickens climbed to No. 6 in Class 3A. Laney made its debut at No. 9 in Class 2A and Putnam County climbed to No. 3 in Class A Div. I after its blazing 8-0 start. Savannah and Holy Innocents’ remain No. 1 in Class A-Div. II and Class A-3A Private.
Class 6A
1. Grayson
2. Wheeler
3. Norcross
4. Newton
5. Walton
6. Etowah
7. McEachern
8. Pebblebrook
9. South Gwinnett
10. Lambert
Class 5A
1. Milton
2. Woodward Academy
3. Lee County
4. Tri-Cities
5. Winder-Barrow
6. Habersham Central
7. Riverwood
8. Bradwell Institute
9. Gainesville
10. Alexander
Class 4A
1. Pace Academy
2. Kell
3. Eagle’s Landing
4. North Oconee
5. Maynard Jackson
6. McDonough
7. Westminster
8. St. Pius
9. Marist
10. Southwest DeKalb
Class 3A
1. Cedar Grove
2. Cross Creek
3. Westside-Augusta
4. Dougherty
5. Sandy Creek
6. Pickens
7. Cherokee Bluff
8. Upson-Lee
9. Douglass
10. Baldwin
Class 2A
1. Carver-Columbus
2. Columbia
3. Butler
4. South Atlanta
5. KIPP Atlanta
6. Westside-Macon
7. Union County
8. Hart County
9. Laney
10. Thomson
Class A Div. 1
1. Southwest Macon
2. Toombs County
3. Putnam County
4. Rabun County
5. Temple
6. Model
7. Jasper County
8. Swainsboro
9. Woodville-Thompkins
10. East Laurens
Class A Div. 2
1. Savannah
2. Manchester
3. Warren County
4. Calhoun County
5. McIntosh County Academy
6. Mitchell County
7. Randolph-Clay
8. Macon County
9. Portal
10. Jenkins County
Class A-3A Private
1. Holy Innocents’
2. Greenforest Christian
3. North Cobb Christian
4. Darlington
5. St. Francis
6. Greater Atlanta Christian
7. Lovett
8. Mt. Paran
9. King’s Ridge
10. Mt. Bethel
