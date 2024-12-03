Week 4 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 6A, No. 1 Grayson improved to 5-0 and picked up a superb 73-58 win over Class 5A No. 1 ranked Milton in the prestigious Jared Cook Classic. The Rams also defeated Class 3A No. 1 Cedar Grove 71-49 at the On the Radar Hoops Thanksgiving Showcase and took down North Carolina powerhouse Combine Academy at the Hard in the Paint Showcase—in a 79-74 victory that saw Caleb Holt net a team-high 30 points. No. 2 Wheeler defeated three out-of-state opponents to improve to 4-1 and Norcross stayed at No. 3 after falling for the first time this season to Hoover. Etowah moved up to No. 6 after improving to 5-0 and South Gwinnett jumped to No. 9.

Bradwell Institute debuted at No. 8 in Class 5A and Maynard Jackson moved up one spot to No. 5 in Class 4A. Southwest DeKalb debuted at No. 10 and Pickens climbed to No. 6 in Class 3A. Laney made its debut at No. 9 in Class 2A and Putnam County climbed to No. 3 in Class A Div. I after its blazing 8-0 start. Savannah and Holy Innocents’ remain No. 1 in Class A-Div. II and Class A-3A Private.

Class 6A