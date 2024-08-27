Week 2 Softball Rankings

Top-ranked Buford leads Class 6A and is undefeated on the season. The Wolves (8-0) are coming off an 8-0 victory over North Hall Saturday and will face Collins Hill Wednesday.
East Coweta, last year’s Class 7A runner-up which lost to Buford in the title series, is also undefeated (12-0) and is coming off a 9-1 victory over McIntosh and will travel to Westlake Tuesday. Brookwood, North Cobb and Grayson round out the Class 6A top 5 with Mill Creek, Brookwood, North Paulding, Archer and Alpharetta fill the Class 6A top 10.
Pope tops Class 5A and leads East Paulding, Seckinger, Northgate and Greenbrier leading the top 5. In Class 4A, Harris County is ranked at the top and leads North Oconee, Eastside, Cartersville and North-Columbus leading the top 5.
Heritage-Catoosa tops Class 3A and has Pickens, LaFayette, West Laurens and LaGrange chasing. Appling County is ranked atop Class 2A and leads Hebron, Cook, Morgan County and Rockmart rounding the top 5.
Gordon Lee leads Class A Division I with Heard County, Banks County, Wesleyan and Bremen chasing. Lanier County tops Class A Division II with Georgia Military, Screven County, Irwin County and Wilcox County rounding out the top 5.
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. East Coweta
3. Brookwood
4. North Cobb
5. Grayson
6. Mill Creek
7. Brookwood
8. North Paulding
9. Archer
10. Alpharetta
Class 5A
1. Pope
2. East Paulding
3. Seckinger
4. Northgate
5. Greenbrier
6. Lassiter
7. Veterans
8. Houston County
9. Creekview
10. Effingham County
Class 4A
1. Harris County
2. North Oconee
3. Eastside
4. Cartersville
5. Northside-Columbus
6. Wayne County
7. Ola
8. Kell
9. Allatoona
10. East Forsyth
Class 3A
1. Heritage-Catoosa
2. Pickens
3. LaFayette
4. West Laurens
5. LaGrange
6. White County
7. Mary Person
8. Southeast Bulloch
9. Whitewater
10. Jefferson
Class 2A
1. Appling County
2. Hebron Christian
3. Cook
4. Morgan County
5. Rockmart
6. Stephens County
7. Pike County
8. Franklin County
9. Columbus
10. Sonoraville
Class A Division I
1. Gordon Lee
2. Heard County
3. Banks County
4. Wesleyan
5. Bremen
6. Toombs County
7. Social Circle
8. East Laurens
9. Bacon County
10. Jasper County
Class A Division II
1. Lanier County
2. Georgia Military
3. Screven County
4. Irwin County
5. Wilcox County
6. Glascock County
7. ECI
8. Bowdon
9. Clinch County
10. Seminole County