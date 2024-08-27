Week 2 Softball Rankings

Top-ranked Buford leads Class 6A and is undefeated on the season. The Wolves (8-0) are coming off an 8-0 victory over North Hall Saturday and will face Collins Hill Wednesday.

East Coweta, last year’s Class 7A runner-up which lost to Buford in the title series, is also undefeated (12-0) and is coming off a 9-1 victory over McIntosh and will travel to Westlake Tuesday. Brookwood, North Cobb and Grayson round out the Class 6A top 5 with Mill Creek, Brookwood, North Paulding, Archer and Alpharetta fill the Class 6A top 10.

Pope tops Class 5A and leads East Paulding, Seckinger, Northgate and Greenbrier leading the top 5. In Class 4A, Harris County is ranked at the top and leads North Oconee, Eastside, Cartersville and North-Columbus leading the top 5.