Georgia football commit Ousmane Kromah’s touchdown against Coffee County goes viral

2024 AJC Super 11 Lee County running back Ousmane Kromah poses at Lee County high school, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Leesburg Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

2024 AJC Super 11 Lee County running back Ousmane Kromah poses at Lee County high school, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Leesburg Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By Jeff Sentell
31 minutes ago

Lee County running back and Georgia football commit Ousmane Kromah has logged more than 5,700 career rushing yards midway through his senior season.

He’s scored more than 70 touchdowns.

But arguably his best touchdown yet came Friday against previously unbeaten Coffee County. The Trojans entered contest against Lee County having won 21 straight games.

Lee County handed Coffee a 48-14 loss, in which Kromah broke tackle after tackle in a run that went viral on social media.

Kromah had two scores on the night, pushing his season total up to nine rushing touchdowns. He came into the contest with 79 carries for 635 yards, averaging 8.0 yards per attempt.

He likely crested the 800-yard mark Friday to help the Trojans improve to 7-0 after back-to-back wins against previously-unbeaten defending GHSA state championship teams from last season.

Lee County moved up this past week inside the top 50 in the national rankings. MaxPreps had the South Georgia program at No. 39 nationally this week.

Kromah committed to UGA last Saturday afternoon, selecting the Bulldogs over Auburn and Florida State.

He’s rated as the nation’s No. 5 RB in the 2025 cycle for both the 247Sports Composite and the On3 Industry Ranking.

Kromah was an AJC Super 11 selection for 2024.

Ousmane Kromah touchdown reaction on X

