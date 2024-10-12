Georgia football commit Ousmane Kromah’s touchdown against Coffee County goes viral

Lee County handed Coffee a 48-14 loss, in which Kromah broke tackle after tackle in a run that went viral on social media.

Georgia RB commit Ousmane Kromah with an INSANE 59-yard touchdown run 🤯

pic.twitter.com/yOAZTimp0Y — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) October 12, 2024

Kromah had two scores on the night, pushing his season total up to nine rushing touchdowns. He came into the contest with 79 carries for 635 yards, averaging 8.0 yards per attempt.

He likely crested the 800-yard mark Friday to help the Trojans improve to 7-0 after back-to-back wins against previously-unbeaten defending GHSA state championship teams from last season.

Lee County moved up this past week inside the top 50 in the national rankings. MaxPreps had the South Georgia program at No. 39 nationally this week.

Kromah committed to UGA last Saturday afternoon, selecting the Bulldogs over Auburn and Florida State.

He’s rated as the nation’s No. 5 RB in the 2025 cycle for both the 247Sports Composite and the On3 Industry Ranking.

Kromah was an AJC Super 11 selection for 2024.

