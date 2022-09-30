Sylvester Worth County carves slim margin over Eastman Dodge County

A sigh of relief filled the air in Sylvester Worth County’s locker room after a trying 47-38 test with Eastman Dodge County in Georgia high school football action on September 29.
Eastman Dodge County showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 25-7 advantage over Sylvester Worth County as the first quarter ended.
The Rams kept a 31-25 halftime margin at the Indians’ expense.
Sylvester Worth County darted to a 47-38 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
