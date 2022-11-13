ajc logo
Valdosta comes up short in matchup with Atlanta Westlake

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Playing with a winning hand, Atlanta Westlake trumped Valdosta 28-13 in Georgia high school football action on November 12.

Atlanta Westlake drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Valdosta after the first quarter.

The Lions fought to a 14-7 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Atlanta Westlake jumped to a 28-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

In recent action on November 4, Atlanta Westlake faced off against Smyrna Campbell and Valdosta took on Norman Park Colquitt County on October 28 at Valdosta High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

