Valdosta comes up short in matchup with Atlanta Westlake

Playing with a winning hand, Atlanta Westlake trumped Valdosta 28-13 in Georgia high school football action on November 12.
Atlanta Westlake drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Valdosta after the first quarter.
The Lions fought to a 14-7 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.
Atlanta Westlake jumped to a 28-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
