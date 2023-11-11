Twin City Emanuel County Institute outlasts Lakeland Lanier County to earn OT victory

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

Twin City Emanuel County Institute fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at Lakeland Lanier County’s expense.

Lakeland Lanier County stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 28-20.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with Twin City Emanuel County Institute and Lakeland Lanier County locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

Twin City Emanuel County Institute held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Lakeland Lanier County faced off against Pearson Atkinson County and Twin City Emanuel County Institute took on Millen Jenkins County on Oct. 27 at Millen Jenkins County High School.

